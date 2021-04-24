IPL 2021: SRH vs DC: Playing Rashid Khan well is the key: Mohammad Kaif

The match to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (April 25) is the last one to be played at the venue as the IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad and New Delhi from the next day.

Buoyed by their win over Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on their momentum against the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kaif admitted dealing with Rashid will the key.

"The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch," said Kaif in a team release.

The former India batsman added that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult, but the experienced their batting line-up is certainly up for the challenge.

"Shikhar (Dhawan) has been batting really well and Steve (Smith) batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we've Ravichandran Ashwin as well.

"Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign."

When asked about all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad after recovering from COVID-19, Kaif said, "The balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect."

"He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it'll be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."