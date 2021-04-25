IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Stats and Records preview: Warner, Bairstow, Ashwin close in on milestones

David Warner-led SRH head into tonight's match on the back of their first win in IPL 2021, while Rishabh Pant's DC are fresh off a convincing win over the reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

Warner and co had faltered in three attempts of their run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they finally found success against Punjab Kings in their most recent outing in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Pant's side bounced back from a defeat to Rajasthan Royals with a victory over MI and before those two games they had secured wins over Chennai Super Kings and PBKS.

In the head-to-head battle, SRH take the edge with 11 wins to DC's 7 in their 18 encounters so far in the Indian Premier League. At the Chennai venue this season, DC have won one in one, while SRH have won one in four after suffering a hattrick of losses.

While, both sides will look to carry the winning momentum as Chepauk gets set to host the final game at the venue for this season, many players are closing in on personal records coming into the contest.

Here myKhel takes a look at the players who are approaching milestones during SRH vs DC:

1. SRH skipper David Warner, who has scored 5384 runs in 146 matches in IPL, is one fifty short off 50 fifties in the cash-rich league and is also one big hit away from 200 IPL sixes. The Australian opener is also 46 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket.

2. SRH batsman Manish Pandey if he plays wlll make his 150th IPL appearance and the Indian batsman will become the 19th player to feature in that many games in the competition. He is also two maximums away from the 100 mark in IPL.

3. DC's seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has taken 139 wickets in IPL so far, is one scalp away from 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

4. SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow in 37 runs short of 1000 runs in IPL.

5. SRH's Wriddhiman Saha. If he plays, has a chance of reaching a milestone as he is 13 runs short of completing 2000 runs in IPL.

6. SRH spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is two scalps away from 50 IPL wickets.

7. DC batsman Ajinkya Rahane in 59 runs short of 4000 IPL runs.