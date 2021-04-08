IPL 2021: Statistics and records of Indian Premier League

Bengaluru, April 8: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to start on Friday (April 9) when the reigning champions Mumbai Indians clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.
Over the years, there have been lot of records set and broken and with the IPL stepping into its 14th season, here's a look at the important statistical records through the past 13 editions.
Previous IPL Champions
2008: Rajasthan Royals
2009: Deccan Chargers*
2010: Chennai Super Kings
2011: Chennai Super Kings
2012: Kolkata Knight Riders
2013: Mumbai Indians
2014: Kolkata Knight Riders
2015: Mumbai Indians
2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad
2017: Mumbai Indians
2018: Chennai Super Kings
2019: Mumbai Indians
2020: Mumbai Indians
Orange Cap Winners
2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 616 runs
2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) 572 runs
2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 618 runs
2011 - Chris Gayle (KXIP) 608
2012 - Chris Gayle (KXIP) 733 runs
2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) 733 runs
2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) 660 runs
2015 - David Warner (SRH) 562 runs
2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) 973 runs
2017 - David Warner (SRH) 641 runs
2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) 735 runs
2019 - David Warner (SRH) 692 runs
2020 - KL Rahul (KXIP) 670 runs
Purple Cap Winners
2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) 22 wickets
2009 - R. P. Singh (DC*) 23 wickets
2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC*) 21 wickets
2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) 28 wickets
2012 - Morne Morkel (DD*) 25 wickets
2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 32 wickets
2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) 23 wickets
2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 26 wickets
2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 23 wickets
2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 26 wickets
2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) 24 wickets
2019 - Imran Tahir (CSK) 26 wickets
2020 - Kagiso Rabada (DC) 30 wickets
ALL TIME TOP-5 BATTING RECORDS
Highest Run Scorers
Virat Kohli (RCB) 5878
Suresh Raina (CSK) 5368
David Warner (SRH) 5254
Rohit Sharma (MI) 5230
Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 5197
Most Number of 100s
Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 6
Virat Kohli (RCB) 5
David Warner (SRH) 4
Shane Watson (CSK Retd) 4
AB de Villiers (RCB) 3
Most Number of 50s
David Warner (SRH) 48
Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 41
Rohit Sharma (MI) 39
Virat Kohli (RCB) 39
Suresh Raina (CSK) 38
Most Number of 6s
Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 349
AB de Villiers (RCB) 235
MS Dhoni (CSK) 216
Rohit Sharma (MI) 213
Virat Kohli (RCB) 201
Most Number of 4s
Sikhar Dhawan (DC) 591
David Warner (SRH) 510
Virat Kohli (RCB) 503
Suresh Raina (CSK) 493
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 491
Best Strike Rate
Andre Russell (KKR) 182.33
Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) 165.39
Sunil Narine (KKR) 164.27
Hardik Pandya (MI) 159.26
Moeen Ali (CSK) 158.46
Highest Individual Scores
Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs *PWI
Brendon McMullum (KKR) 158 (73 balls) vs RCB
AB de Villiers (RCB) 133 (59 balls) vs MI
KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 132 (69 balls) vs RCB
AB de Villiers (RCB) 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions
BOWLING RECORDS
Highest Wicket-taker
Lasith Malinga (MI) 170
Amit Mishra (DC) 160
Piyush Chawla (MI) 156
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 153
Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 150
Best Match figures
Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6/12 vs SRH
Sohail Tanvir (RR) 6/14 vs CSK
Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SRH
Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR
Ishant Sharma (*DC) 5/12 vs *KTK
Best Economy Rates
Rashid Khan (SRH) 6.24
Anil Kumble (RCB) 6.57
Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) 6.61
Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) 6.67
Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) 6.74
Best Bowling Average
Kagiso Rabada (DC) 18.09
Doug Bollinger (CSK) 18.72
Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) 18.73
Farveez Maharoof (DD*) 19.25
Lasith Malinga (MI) 19.80
Most Number of Dots
Harbhajan Singh (CSK) 1249
Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 1170
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1164
Lasith Malinga (MI) 1155
Piyush Chawla (MI) 1148
* Denotes teams whose names have been changed or now defunct
(Compiled as per records on IPL.t20.com and inputs from PTI)
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.