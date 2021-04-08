IPL 2021: Statistics and records of Indian Premier League

Over the years, there have been lot of records set and broken and with the IPL stepping into its 14th season, here's a look at the important statistical records through the past 13 editions.

Previous IPL Champions

2008: Rajasthan Royals

2009: Deccan Chargers*

2010: Chennai Super Kings

2011: Chennai Super Kings

2012: Kolkata Knight Riders

2013: Mumbai Indians

2014: Kolkata Knight Riders

2015: Mumbai Indians

2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017: Mumbai Indians

2018: Chennai Super Kings

2019: Mumbai Indians

2020: Mumbai Indians

Orange Cap Winners

2008 - Shaun Marsh (KXIP) 616 runs

2009 - Matthew Hayden (CSK) 572 runs

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (MI) 618 runs

2011 - Chris Gayle (KXIP) 608

2012 - Chris Gayle (KXIP) 733 runs

2013 - Michael Hussey (CSK) 733 runs

2014 - Robin Uthappa (KKR) 660 runs

2015 - David Warner (SRH) 562 runs

2016 - Virat Kohli (RCB) 973 runs

2017 - David Warner (SRH) 641 runs

2018 - Kane Williamson (SRH) 735 runs

2019 - David Warner (SRH) 692 runs

2020 - KL Rahul (KXIP) 670 runs

Purple Cap Winners

2008 - Sohail Tanvir (RR) 22 wickets

2009 - R. P. Singh (DC*) 23 wickets

2010 - Pragyan Ojha (DC*) 21 wickets

2011 - Lasith Malinga (MI) 28 wickets

2012 - Morne Morkel (DD*) 25 wickets

2013 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 32 wickets

2014 - Mohit Sharma (CSK) 23 wickets

2015 - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 26 wickets

2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 23 wickets

2017 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 26 wickets

2018 - Andrew Tye (KXIP) 24 wickets

2019 - Imran Tahir (CSK) 26 wickets

2020 - Kagiso Rabada (DC) 30 wickets

ALL TIME TOP-5 BATTING RECORDS

Highest Run Scorers

Virat Kohli (RCB) 5878

Suresh Raina (CSK) 5368

David Warner (SRH) 5254

Rohit Sharma (MI) 5230

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 5197

Most Number of 100s

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 6

Virat Kohli (RCB) 5

David Warner (SRH) 4

Shane Watson (CSK Retd) 4

AB de Villiers (RCB) 3

Most Number of 50s

David Warner (SRH) 48

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 41

Rohit Sharma (MI) 39

Virat Kohli (RCB) 39

Suresh Raina (CSK) 38

Most Number of 6s

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 349

AB de Villiers (RCB) 235

MS Dhoni (CSK) 216

Rohit Sharma (MI) 213

Virat Kohli (RCB) 201

Most Number of 4s

Sikhar Dhawan (DC) 591

David Warner (SRH) 510

Virat Kohli (RCB) 503

Suresh Raina (CSK) 493

Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 491

Best Strike Rate

Andre Russell (KKR) 182.33

Nicholas Pooran (Punjab Kings) 165.39

Sunil Narine (KKR) 164.27

Hardik Pandya (MI) 159.26

Moeen Ali (CSK) 158.46

Highest Individual Scores

Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings) 175 (66 balls) for RCB vs *PWI

Brendon McMullum (KKR) 158 (73 balls) vs RCB

AB de Villiers (RCB) 133 (59 balls) vs MI

KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 132 (69 balls) vs RCB

AB de Villiers (RCB) 129 (52 balls) vs *Gujarat Lions

BOWLING RECORDS

Highest Wicket-taker

Lasith Malinga (MI) 170

Amit Mishra (DC) 160

Piyush Chawla (MI) 156

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 153

Harbhajan Singh (KKR) 150

Best Match figures

Alzarri Joseph (MI) 6/12 vs SRH

Sohail Tanvir (RR) 6/14 vs CSK

Adam Zampa (RPS) 6/19 vs SRH

Anil Kumble (RCB) 5/5 vs RR

Ishant Sharma (*DC) 5/12 vs *KTK

Best Economy Rates

Rashid Khan (SRH) 6.24

Anil Kumble (RCB) 6.57

Glenn McGrath (DD*/DC) 6.61

Muttiah Muralitharan (CSK) 6.67

Roloef van der Merwe (RCB) 6.74

Best Bowling Average

Kagiso Rabada (DC) 18.09

Doug Bollinger (CSK) 18.72

Dimitri Masceranhas (*KXIP) 18.73

Farveez Maharoof (DD*) 19.25

Lasith Malinga (MI) 19.80

Most Number of Dots

Harbhajan Singh (CSK) 1249

Ravichandran Ashwin (DC) 1170

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 1164

Lasith Malinga (MI) 1155

Piyush Chawla (MI) 1148

* Denotes teams whose names have been changed or now defunct

(Compiled as per records on IPL.t20.com and inputs from PTI)