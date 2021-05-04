IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha, Delhi Capitals Amit Mishra also test positive for COVID

The development was confirmed to PTI by a source in the SRH team who also said that the entire squad has gone into isolation. "He had fever and had been in isolation for the past five days. We are also being asked to stay in the room," the source said.

Delhi Capitals' Mishra also tested positive in the latest COVID-19 test and following this the IPL 2021 was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

"The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely," league chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

"Yes, IPL 2021 is suspended due to rising Covid-19 cases. Other modalities will be worked out in consultation with franchises. GC and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are putting head together in this matter," a senior BCCI official told Mykhel.

The board will now take stock of the situation and try finding a suitable window later during the year. It could be September but these are all speculations. As of now, the board is not thinking of conducting it any further.

IPL 2021 Postponed: BCCI to arrange for safe, secure passage for all participants

On Monday, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results. The spread of infections had led to the postponement of two IPL games earlier.

The tournament began on April 9 and ran smoothly for about a month before KKR's COVID-19 cases caused the initial jitters on Monday. There was a cause of concern in Delhi too as a few groundsmen at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium tested positive even though DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley asserted that "none of the groundsmen on duty" were among the infected.

IPL 2021: CSK-RR clash on May 5 rescheduled due to Balaji's COVID positive report

Just days before this, three Australian players had pulled out of the league, citing COVID-19 concerns amid a devastating second wave of the global pandemic that has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of the country.

The 2020 IPL had also been held in a bio-secure bubble in the UAE and at that time, infections were only reported before the start of the tournament. India is currently recording over 3 lakh cases every day and more than 3,000 daily deaths.

