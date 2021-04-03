IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Strength, Weakness, Best Playing XI, Prediction

Strength:

Sunrisers Hyderabad look balanced side this season and the presence of match-winners like captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes them a dangerous side.

In Warner and Bairstow, SRH have one of the most feared opening combinations in the tournament. Bairstow's exploits in the recently concluded limited-overs series between India and England must have broadened the smiles of his franchise. Bairstow's clean hits could be a warning to the bowlers of the opposition teams about the treatment they are going to get in the IPL.

Warner becomes a completely different beast whenever he dons the SRH jersey and the southpaw loves piling up runs on the Indian pitches. Expect another dominant show from the Aussie swashbuckler. Kane Williamson has been a force to reckon with in the IPL as the New Zealand skipper has proved why he's one of the best in the business.

SRH's bowling department looks equally menacing as Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been the biggest match-winners for them. In Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, the franchise also acquired another star Afghan spinner this year and he could add variety to their bowling attack.

'Yorker king' T Natarajan earned his India call-up after a superb show for the franchise and the left-arm pacer would be looking to strengthen the SRH pace battery with Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, and Basil Thampi.

The team also comprises an impressive pool of local Indian players and if they perform to their potential, then there's no stopping SRH.

Weakness:

One department where SRH lag is that they don't have a finisher in their ranks. Captain and coach will have to brainstorm over who's going to be the finisher for them this time around.

They have roped in Kedar Jadhav for this season and would hope he performs that job but the Maharashtra batsman hasn't had much practice. India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is yet to prove his potential in the middle-order and perform that finisher's role.

The team's middle-order in IPL 2020 failed to click more often than not and that was a major setback for them. Also, the inexperienced middle-order cost them dearly in the previous edition and the team couldn't afford a similar mistake this time around.

Squad:

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Best XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to start with the following Playing XI in the tournament: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma/Abdul Samad/Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad look a balanced side on paper and if their previous performances in Indian conditions were to go by then they are definitely going to be a force to reckon with in IPL 2021.

They should once again make it to the play-offs with the variety and quality they possess in their ranks. If David Warner has a brilliant season with the bat then there's no stopping SRH.