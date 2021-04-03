Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Strength, Weakness, Best Playing XI, Prediction

By

Mumbai, April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a decent show in IPL 2020 as the Orange Army cleared the first hurdle i.e. qualifying into the playoffs. However, the David Warner-led side's dream to lift their second title came crashing as they were defeated by Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

In the IPL 2021, the Hyderabad-based franchise would be looking to plug the gaping holes and present their contention for the coveted title. SRH will begin their campaign in IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 and the franchise would be looking to start on a winning note.

IPL 2021 SPECIAL PAGE

In IPL 2020, SRH started the tournament on a positive note but midway through the season Warner and his band went off track which prevented them from finishing amongst the top two. In this edition, coach Tom Moody would be looking for a better show. SRH made some decent purchase in the IPL 2021 by roping in India batsman Kedar Jadhav and brought England opener Jason Roy as a replacement to Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

This year's IPL will be held behind closed doors at neutral venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Warner and his boys would be aiming to give their best and grab the coveted title.

Here, MyKhel brings the SWOT analysis of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Strength:

Strength:

Sunrisers Hyderabad look balanced side this season and the presence of match-winners like captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes them a dangerous side.

In Warner and Bairstow, SRH have one of the most feared opening combinations in the tournament. Bairstow's exploits in the recently concluded limited-overs series between India and England must have broadened the smiles of his franchise. Bairstow's clean hits could be a warning to the bowlers of the opposition teams about the treatment they are going to get in the IPL.

Warner becomes a completely different beast whenever he dons the SRH jersey and the southpaw loves piling up runs on the Indian pitches. Expect another dominant show from the Aussie swashbuckler. Kane Williamson has been a force to reckon with in the IPL as the New Zealand skipper has proved why he's one of the best in the business.

SRH's bowling department looks equally menacing as Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been the biggest match-winners for them. In Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, the franchise also acquired another star Afghan spinner this year and he could add variety to their bowling attack.

'Yorker king' T Natarajan earned his India call-up after a superb show for the franchise and the left-arm pacer would be looking to strengthen the SRH pace battery with Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, and Basil Thampi.

The team also comprises an impressive pool of local Indian players and if they perform to their potential, then there's no stopping SRH.

Weakness:

Weakness:

One department where SRH lag is that they don't have a finisher in their ranks. Captain and coach will have to brainstorm over who's going to be the finisher for them this time around.

They have roped in Kedar Jadhav for this season and would hope he performs that job but the Maharashtra batsman hasn't had much practice. India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is yet to prove his potential in the middle-order and perform that finisher's role.

The team's middle-order in IPL 2020 failed to click more often than not and that was a major setback for them. Also, the inexperienced middle-order cost them dearly in the previous edition and the team couldn't afford a similar mistake this time around.

Squad:

Squad:

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Best XI:

Best XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to start with the following Playing XI in the tournament: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Abhishek Sharma/Abdul Samad/Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Prediction:

Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad look a balanced side on paper and if their previous performances in Indian conditions were to go by then they are definitely going to be a force to reckon with in IPL 2021.

They should once again make it to the play-offs with the variety and quality they possess in their ranks. If David Warner has a brilliant season with the bat then there's no stopping SRH.

More SUNRISERS HYDERABAD News

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 1 April 9 2021, 07:30 PM
Mumbai
Bangalore
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: LUD 0 - 1 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, April 3, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 3, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More