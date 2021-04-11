IPL 2021: Suresh Raina says CSK needed another 15-20 runs against DC

Riding on Raina's sensational fifty, CSK put on board a competitive 188 at the Wankhede on Saturday (April 10), but last-year's finalists Delhi Capitals reached the target with ease thanks to openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 72 and 85 respectively.

While Raina, who missed last season's IPL, was delighted to be back in yellow, the all-rounder was disappointed with the result, stating an addition 20 runs could have made the differnce.

"A bit disappointed to lose the game, it could have been better, but like I said it is always to come back and do the Whistle Podu," Raina said in a video posted by CSK on their website.

"It could have been better if we would have scored 15-20 runs more but I think we bowled better in the middle overs, in the next few days we will have a few good practice sessions where can we learn what to do better," he added.

Raina had missed IPL 2020 held in the UAE due to personal reasons and the left-hander said he enjoyed his first outing in yellow jersey and he also added that he feels proud of representing the franchise.

"It feels amazing to be back with MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings. It is always good to contribute to a side that has done so much for the players, who have done so much for every person.

"It is always good to be back and wear this yellow colour. It's a pride that I have cherished all my life," Raina said.

CSK will now look to bounce back when they next take on Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 16.