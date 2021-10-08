IPL 2021: Swann impressed with Chahal form in second phase, doesn't want to be in team facing the leggie

The RCB leg-spinner Chahal, who was not included in India's T20 World Cup squad for the upcoming showpiece event to be hosted in Oman and UAE, has been in sublime form in IPL 2021 especially in the UAE leg.

After claiming only 4 wickets in the first phase, Chahal has returned to his best and added 11 more wickets in the UAE leg. And the Swann, who praised Chahal for his performances, said he is glad he is not in the team that will face the leg-spinner.

IPL 2021, RCB vs DC Stats and Records preview: Maxwell, Dhawan, Harshal close in on milestones

"Yuzi Chahal has bowled beautifully since RCB has been back in the UAE. He's picked up his performances, he's shrugged off the fact that he's been left out of the Indian team for the World Cup," Swann said on Start Sports' Select Dugout.

"And thank the lord that he is because I don't want to be in an English team that plays against India with Yuzi Chahal in it."

Chahal who is currently with RCB in the UAE has played a crucial role in the franchise qualifying for the play-offs. In the ongoing IPL 2021 season, Chahal has taken 15 wickets in 13 games and is RCB's second-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal Patel.

While Chahal has been left out, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are the leg spinners named in the India squad for the T20 World in UAE and Oman which gets underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

Will India add these 3 players to ICC T20 World Cup squad after successful IPL 2021?

Team India will begin their campaign on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan. There is reportedly still a chance that the selectors may alter the squad before the tournament with a few players showing poor form.

Chahal will look to further prove a point when Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in action later today against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

(With inputs from Agency)