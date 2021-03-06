Cricket
IPL 2021: The IPL 14 likely to be played between April 9 and May 30 in 6 venues; Find details

Ahmedabad, March 6: The IPL 2021, the 14th edition of the tournament, is most likely to be played in India between April 9 and May 30. It has been reported that six venues too have been identified and they are - New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

That makes IPL 2021 a 52-day tournament with 60 matches in all. The India Today reported that the matches will be held in strict bio-secure bubble in the wake of the persisting Covid-19 pandemic scenario. The IPL 2020 was shifted to UAE because of the Coronavirus situation in India at that time and was played towards the latter part of last year.

1. Dates

The IPL 2021 is most likely between April 9 and May 30. It is the normal IPL window but the business end of the tournament could clash with the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021), which has been postponed because of the Covid-19 situation.

2. Venues

New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad are the most likely venues. It means Hyderabad and Mohali (Punjab) will miss out on the IPL matches. The matches will be played under bio-secure environment as it was done during the on-going series against England.

3. Matches

As usual, this will be a 60-matches tournament over 52 days with double-headers on weekend. The BCCI will soon put out a detailed chart on this.

4. The current IPL situation

The IPL auction has been done away with in February with 8 teams finalising their squads. There was some high-profile bidding as Chris Morris emerged the costliest player ever in the IPL as he was sold for a whopping Rs 16.5 crore to Rajasthan Royals. The South African all-rounder surpassed the Rs 16 crore mark set earlier by Yuvraj Singh when he was sold to erstwhile Delhi Daredevils. We also see some veterans like Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla too in action where Mumbai Indians will be eager to defend their title.

Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 15:11 [IST]
