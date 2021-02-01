IPL 2021: These 4 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars may get big bids in IPL auction

1. Mohammed Azharuddin (Kerala)

The 26-year-old Kerala batsman made ripples in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he hammered Mumbai bowlers for an unbeaten 137. It is certain that there will be some discussion when his name comes up for auction in the room. Azharuddin made 214 from 5 matches at 53.50 and at an impressive strike-rate of 194.54. Kerala has produced some good IPL cricketers in the past like S Sreesanth, Sachin Baby, Sanju Samson, Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi. Can Azharuddin join these names?

2. Vishnu Solanki (Baroda)

Solanki is a right-hand batsman from Baroda, who had a very decent SMAT T20 this year. He was not flashy but consistent and calm and precisely those qualities will attract the IPL teams. His last-ball six, a helicopter shot no less, to help Baroda to a win over Haryana in the quarterfinals of the tournament might have raised his stocks. Solanki made unbeaten 59 and 71 in the last 16 and last 8 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and then a 49 in the final against Tamil Nadu. He is a handy off-break bowler too. The teams might have a deep talk about him already.

3. Lukman Meriwala (Baroda)

Meriwala is a 29-year-old fast bowler from Baroda, who impressed in the SMAT T20 with a haul of 15 wickets from 8 matches, one less than top wicket-taker Ashutosh Aman of Bihar. His 5/8 against Chattisgarh is one of the best efforts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and bowled at an economy of 6.52. His overall T20 record too is very good in domestic cricket, as he has taken 72 wickets from 42 matches and his economy is a very impressive 6.72. As a left-arm pacer, Meriwala brings in a lot of variety too and the teams will certainly would have a look at him.

4. M Mohammed (Tamil Nadu)

The Dindigul right-arm pacer has impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a haul of 10 wickets from 8 matches and his economy too was good at 6.81. He has made himself a name in the Tamil Nadu Premier League for Dindigul Dragons and Lyca Kovai Kings. As experienced Aswin Crist went off the boil, Mohammed shouldered the burden of leading TN's pace attack in the SMAT. An IPL contract on his way?