IPL 2021: Two held for entering stadium with fake accreditation cards

The alleged incident took place during Match 28 of IPL 2021 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in the national capital on Sunday (May 2).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) later suspended the IPL 2021 season indefinitely after a surge in COVID-19 cases among the players.

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

The accused have been identified as Krishan Garg of Swaroop Nagar and Manish Kansal of Jalandhar in Punjab, they said.

The accused could not give satisfactory replies when asked about their presence at a gallery of a VIP lounge, following which they were apprehended, the police said, adding that they used fake accreditation passes to enter the stadium.

The Royals had defeated Sunrisers by 55 runs in the match in which Kane Williamson led the Hyderabad franchise for the first time.

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Centurion Buttler powers Royals to 55-run victory over Sunrisers

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered, and the accused were arrested, a senior police officer said.

The police said they were investigating if the accused are bookies.

(With PTI inputs)