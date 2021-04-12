IPL 2021: Upstox's Start Karke Dekho campaign urges people to invest wisely

The campaign of Usptox (also known as RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd) is launched with the primary aim to encourage equity investing in India and increase financial inclusion in the country.

The multimedia marketing campaign includes commercials on television, OTT, digital, and social media platforms.

Upstox launches its IPL campaign Start Karke Dekho

While digital and OTT platforms are employed to reach out to target segments in metros and big cities, television dominates the media mix for Tier-2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 towns.

The goal of the campaign is to promote better financial participation in the country by speaking to the fact that sometimes it is all about just taking the first step: things are usually easier than expected once you start.

Life mai kafi cheeze karna mushkil ho sakta hai par share market mai invest karna ab hai asaan Upstox ke sath. #StartKarkeDekho#Upstox #Investment #India pic.twitter.com/tRVafqw8TS — Upstox (@upstox) April 9, 2021

It emphasises that with Upstox, investing is extremely simple and effortless, right from the first step. It features a series of videos capturing insights from everyday situations.

People find it difficult to do regular tasks such as touching one's toe and taking an escalator but find investing through Upstox easier and more engaging. The campaign's underlying objective is to create financial awareness and foster an investment culture across the country.

Upstox Co-founder CEO, Ravi Kumar spoke about the campaign, "We believe that there's a lot to be done in terms of fostering a culture of investment in the country. The most important aspect of the campaign is that it gives first-time users confidence to start their investment journey.

At Upstox, we want to refresh the way investing is done in India, just like IPL has reinvented cricket as a sport in India. We believe that our campaign Start Karke Dekho will create a significant impact on the millions of young people who want to manage their funds better."

The IPL 2021 began on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 52-day cash-rich T20 franchise-based global league will conclude on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.