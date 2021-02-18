IPL 2021: Vivo replaces Dream11 as the title sponsor for IPL 14

Dream11 became the title sponsor of the IPL for a season after Vivo has stepped aside as the sponsor of the IPL after they had to pay Rs 440 crore to the BCCI as the title fee. There were talks linking the withdrawal of Vivo, a Chinese smartphone giant, to the existing border dispute between India and China that reached a flashpoint mid last-year with the Galwan clash in which 20 Indian Army men were martyred.

Brijseh did not specify the sponsorship amount or duration of the new contract with the Vivo but it will certainly cover this year's IPL and with a new team coming in the IPL 2022 there could be a renewed contract getting inked between BCCI and the Vivo after the IPL 2021.