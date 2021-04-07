IPL 2021: Where to watch: Broadcasters, TV Channel List, Timing, Live Streaming details

Mumbai are the overwhelming favourites after winning the IPL trophy five times, including successive titles in 2019 and 2020. They will be eyeing a hat-trick under Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Royal Challengers led by Virat Kohli has entered the IPL final three times without success and they would want a different ending in the IPL 2021.

It will be a high-voltage clash between two sides who have several explosive stars who can make a difference. Mumbai hold a 19-10 head to head advantage over RCB in the IPL, but past records seldom matters in this format.

Then we have Chennai Super Kings, who would like to atone for a rare failure in the IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led side was ousted in the league stage itself in the IPL 13 held at UAE, and that was a first in their history. They would want to get back to their strong routes in IPL 2021 and enter the play-offs at least.

Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, all would want to challenge Mumbai for the title.

It will be a carnival of cricket till May 30 and here are the telecast details of IPL 2021.

1. IPL 2021 TV Telecast Channel List

The IPL 2021 will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD channels. The entire tournament will also be live in regional languages such as Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla TV channels.

2. IPL 2021 Live Streaming App List

The IPL 2021 live streaming will be on the Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV App.