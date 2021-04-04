IPL 2021: Will Kedar Jadhav be a solution to Sunrisers Hyderabad's patchy middle-order this year?

Since winning their only IPL title in 2016 under Warner's leadership, SRH have always made it to the play-offs but failed to finish on top. In 2017, SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator, while the Hyderabad outfit finished runners-up the next year, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Strength, Weakness, Best Playing XI, Prediction

In the 2019 and 2020 edition of the tournament which was held in the UAE earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SRH lost to Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 respectively. Having retained their core group for the 2021 season, SRH wasn't that active in the IPL Players' Auction earlier this year, only adding a few backup options to their already settled line-up.

However, one area of concern was a lean on experience middle-order last time where they depended on the likes of Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad. The Hyderabad-based franchise lacks a proper match finisher in their line-up and it would be a concern for them.

Their middle-order too looked shaky in the previous edition in the UAE and that is where SRH would be banking on Williamson's vast experience. Even though SRH roped in out-of-favour India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav this year, it remains to be seen whether the Maharashtra cricketer can prove his worth considering the fact that he is short of match practice.

Jadhav's poor form and his susceptibility to injuries were the main reason for his release from the Chennai Super Kings' squad ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. The right-handed batsman from Pune was bought by CSK for a whopping sum of Rs 7.5 crore in the IPL 2018 auction but the all-rounder's injury concerns kept him away from the pitch. During IPL 2020 in the UAE, played eight matches for the Yellow Brigade but failed to perform as he could only amass a paltry 62 runs in all.

(With inputs from PTI)