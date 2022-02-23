Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Ajit Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach

By
File photo
File photo

New Delhi, Feb 23: The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the team's new Assistant Coach.

After being appointed the assitant coach of the Delhi IPL franchise, Agarkar said, "I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season.

"I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," stated Agarkar.

Agarkar set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coachAgarkar set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

Source: Delhi Capitals

Comments

MORE DELHI CAPITALS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 18:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments