IPL 2022: Ajit Agarkar joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach

After being appointed the assitant coach of the Delhi IPL franchise, Agarkar said, "I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season.

"I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," stated Agarkar.

Agarkar set to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

The 44-year-old, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

Source: Delhi Capitals