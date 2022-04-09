IPL 2022: Am enjoying captaincy, always wanted to have responsibility as a cricketer: Hardik Pandya

GT vs PBKS IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

At the helm of the new franchise is former Mumbai Indians player - Hardik Pandya. The Indian all rounder looks to have seamlessly fit into the role and is enjoying his time at the helm.

Titans’ six-wicket win over Punjab, saw Pandya notch his third win. Following the win, speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandya said the extra responsibility and challenges have made him a better cricketer.

Pandya, who is contributing with the bat and bowling his full quota of four overs and captaining the side, said, “I am enjoying captaincy, always wanted to have responsibility as a cricketer and that is the reason I have become a better cricketer, because facing challenges makes you better.

“I have been on both side before - I have won and lost - so (I'm) cool and composed because I try to stay neutral. That's our team motto as well, win or lose we are neutral, we celebrate our losses also, they are very important as it gives the wins more value,” Pandya said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rashid Khan is my trump card: Hardik

Meanwhile, Pandya stated, Rashid Khan was the Titan’s trump card. Rashid, who used to ply his trade with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, was picked up by Gujarat in the draft.

“Rashid Khan is my trump card and I'll use him in the worse situation to bring me out of that. A lot of time I have seen that in the IPL, batters are trying to play him out which I don't want. I want people to attack him and that's where he has been very useful to us," Pandya said.

Pandya said that the Afghan spinner can turn the game around for the team at any give time. ”It's a blessing to have someone like Rashid in the team. You know that at any given point he can put you back in the game. That's the role that has been given to him, he's the vice-captain because of the importance he has. He is an aggressive spinner who is always looking to take wickets,” said the Titans skipper.

The Titans, who are placed second on the points table with six points from three games, will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 11).