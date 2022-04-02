IPL 2022: Andre Russell takes the centre stage for Kolkata Knight Riders

The Bajan West Indies all-rounder Russell took the centre stage after his team had slipped to 51 for four while chasing a modest target of 138.

He stitched together an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 90 with Sam Billings to get KKR home with 33 balls to spare as the Kolkata franchise moved to the top of the IPL 2022 table.

Russell was an injury doubt due to a shoulder problem, but he was firing on all cylinders as he put on yet another show to take over as the leading run-scorer in the 2022 IPL.

The Jamaican powerhouse struck eight sixes in a brutal knock, three of those coming off Smith in a 12th over that went for 30 runs. Russell finished off the job in style by launching Livingstone over the rope in successive deliveries.

"Feeling awesome, this is the reason why we play the game. In that position, I know what I can do," an elated Russell spoke about his performance in Mumbai.

Talking about his match-winning partnership with Billings, Russell had this to say, "It was good to have someone at the crease like Sam who can rotate and help us stick through the tough time.

"Once I started sweating, I just said that I am gonna go. I backed my ability and that's what I did tonight. I am happy to bring the team over the line," added Russell.

Batting first, PBKS were all out for 137 in 18.2 overs with Umesh Yadav taking four for 23. In reply, KKR knocked off the runs in 14.3 overs thanks to Russell who pumelled the PBKS bowling attack into submission with his belligerent knock.

The chase was not easy though. Kagiso Rabada removed Ajinkya Rahane, who reached the 4,000-run IPL milestone before falling for 12, and Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed by Odean Smith for only three.

It appeared to be game on when Rahul Chahar saw the back of Shreyas Iyer (26) and Nitish Rana, reducing KKR to 51 for seven overs into their run chase before Russell took over.

"I knew we were the two guys who'll definitely look to get a partnership. I told Sam, 'listen, let's just bat a few overs and see what happens.' But we had to attack earlier because the left-arm orthodox wasn't spinning the ball and nothing was happening," Russell dwelled further about the strategy of his team at that stage.

"So we decided to take charge from one end and look to get singles from the other end. Chahar was bowling extremely well, it was gripping as well. We didn't want to take much chance against him. We knew it'd get easier. I am going to say one (when asked how many he got off the middle)."

It was KKR's second win in three games while PBKS suffered their first loss of IPL 2022 after the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.