IPL 2022 Auction: Here's how fans can don the selector's hat to win exiting cricket celebration kits

As the high-octane action of IPL 2022 inches closer each day, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament, bring back the fan beloved 'Election Se Selection 5.0' contest. The contest heightens the experience for fans as they get to vote and predict the players that they believe the teams might pick in the much-awaited auction.

'Elections Se Selection 5.0' features the exciting inclusion of Star Sports' first ever WhatsApp bot that the fans can access with ease and interact with to have their say in the voting procedure.

How to register for voting?

Participants can text 'IPL' on 8383838366 or click on this link https://wa.me/918383838366?text=IPLand ESS bot will be activated for use.

Fans can also take part in the ESS contest via the official website - iplselection.hotstar.com

What's in it for winners?

This year, fans will have the opportunity to show off their expertise from a list of 50 top Indian and International players from which they can choose up to 5 players for each of the 10 teams of TATA IPL 2022.

This enables participants to add variety and variation to their choices and makes the experience even more intense. Fans with the highest number of accurate selections stand a chance to bag exclusive cricket celebration kits.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS SHOW GAME PLAN: IPL AUCTION SPECIAL, former Team India cricketer Aakash Chopra explained how this auction is going to be a make or break for teams. This will be a course correction for some teams," It does there is a blueprint front of us when we look at the most successful franchises - you know that they have followed a similar kind of script that groom cricketers and then you have seen teams like Delhi Capitals that has found a new formula. So, it's quite interesting and intriguing because these big auctions as you know, they are 'make or break' because if you don't make it here, it is very difficult to do course correction for the next three years."