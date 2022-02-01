IPL 2022 Auction: Four overseas openers who will trigger a bidding war between franchises

1. David Warner

One of the most successful foreign players in the history of the league, David Warner is still regarded as one of the most successful openers in the format. While Sunrisers Hyderabad may not have retained him after his unceremonious sacking as the captain last year, the left-handed batter would still be on the minds of several franchises as they look to build their teams from scratch.

Warner has amassed 5449 runs in 150 games in the IPL and slammed four centuries and 50 half-centuries. He has a penchant of scoring big runs upfront and capable of playing big knocks.

Warner is a brilliant accumulator and also an aggressor in the powerplay. With the two new franchises in the tournament, teams would be looking to go after the senior Australia batter for the variety he brings on the table.

2. Jonny Bairstow

The explosive English batsman owns a reputation of being one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket. The right-handed batsman from Yorkshire has often given Sunrisers Hyderabad brisk starts and also forged several big partnerships with David Warner.

Bairstow is also known for hitting big sixes and making the most of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay overs. He's also an equally good wicketkeeper and that makes him even better choice for the teams. But the best thing about Bairstow is that he can play a full-fledged batsman and any side would be looking go for him.

3. Quinton de Kock

Like Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock is also a wicketkeeper-batsman but his credentials as a full-fledged batsman will certainly trigger a bidding war when his name comes up at the auction table.

The left-handed batsman from South Africa has been one of the regular features in the IPL and performing well for the franchises he's been part of.

In his last two seasons for Mumbai Indians, de Kock was the regular opener and gave the side brilliant starts. QDK - who recently retired from Test format to focus on white-ball cricket - played an important role in MI's title triumph.

De Kock - who smacked Indian bowlers in the recent ODI series between India and South Africa in the latter's backyard - showcased his batting skills on slow pitches in Paarl and Cape Town. His recent performance against India pacers and spinners will force the franchises to open their coffers.

4. Faf du Plessis

The veteran South Africa batsman has been one of the core members of the Chennai Super Kings side over the years. Faf du Plessis has been one of the key reasons behind CSK's title triumph in 2018 and 2021.

His ability to pace the innings make him a top choice of the franchises in the auction. Du Plessis is capable of hitting big sixes on the pitches where the ball comes nicely on the bat and bat equally well on slow pitches.

One of those few cricketers who knows the art of controlling the game, the former South Africa captain could prove to be an asset to any side.