IPL 2022 Best Playing 11: Hardik Pandya to captain; Buttler, Karthik lead the star list

The GT captained Hardik Pandya were the deserved winners of the IPL 15 too as they played a brand of consistent cricket over the course of the tournament.

“The kind of support the support staff has shown for the players is wonderful. This is the right example for every team in the world that if you can play as a team, you can do wonders. I and Ashu pa are similar in terms of thinking.

“We like to have proper bowlers who can win matches on their own. T20s may be a batters' game but bowlers win you the games.

“From Ashish [Nehra], Ashish Kapoor, Gary, to logistic staff, the credit goes to the support staff. This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it,” said Hardik after the victory in the IPL 2022 final.

So, it is easy to get carried away by their performance but we cannot forget the fact that players from other teams too had dished out some wonderful efforts during the IPL 2022.

Here we are attempting to find out the best 11 players from the IPL 2022 from across the 10 teams. This is our IPL 2022 Best Playing 11.

Openers

1 Jos Buttler: M: 17, Runs: 863

2 KL Rahul: M: 16, Runs: 616

Middle-order

3 Sanju Samson: M: 17, Runs: 458

4 Hardik Pandya: M: 15, Runs: 487, Wkts: 8

5 Liam Livingstone: M: 14: Runs: 437.

6 Dinesh Karthik: M: 16, Runs: 330

Lower-order / Bowlers

7 Rashid Khan: M: 16, Wickets: 19

8 Kagiso Rabada: M: 16, Wickets: 23

9 Yuzvendra Chahal: M: 17, Wickets: 27

10 Mohsin Khan: M: 9, Wickets: 14

11 Umran Malik. M: 14, Wickets: 22

12th Man: Rahul Tripathi: M: 14, Runs: 413

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.