IPL 2022: Brand Value And Market Value of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, PBKS, RR, DC; Check amazing numbers!

1 IPL’s overall value

The overall or total value of IPL has grown 4.7 per cent after IPL 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions in place last year. The total value of the IPL after the 2021 edition has been placed around Rs 35950.53 crore. The market experts predicts better growth for the league after the IPL 2022 edition, as it is being staged in India and played in front of sizeable crowd.

2 IPL title sponsorship

The current title sponsor for IPL is Tata Group, one of the foremost business / industrial houses in India. They will sponsor the IPL for two editions in 2022 and 2023 and have shelled out Rs 670 crore, equally divided into Rs 355 crore for two years, for these two editions.

3 IPL Umpire Sponsorship

PayTM are sponsoring the umpires and match officials int he IPL and they pay Rs 28 crore for the rights.

4 IPL Official Sponsors

The official IPL sponsors, which are apart from the title sponsor Tata Group, are market players like Dream11, Upstox, UnAcademy, CRED, Rupay, Swiggy etc and they pay a collective Rs 210 crore to the BCCI for sponsoring various after-match awards and for airing ads in between the matches. Additionally, the CEAT tyres pay Rs 30 crore per edition for sponsoring the Strategic Time Out as each match will have four time outs of 2 minutes each.

5 Brand Value of 8 IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 2700 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 2500 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 543 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 536 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 442 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 370 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 318 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 249 crore

(Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants Brand Value will be assessed after IPL 2022)

6 Total value of 8 IPL teams

Mumbai Indians: Rs 9900 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 8800 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 8400 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 7900 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs Rs 7800 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 7600 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 7400 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 7000 crore

(Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants Total Value will be fixed after IPL 2022)