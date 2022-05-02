Cricket
IPL 2022: Brand Value And Market Value of MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, KKR, PBKS, RR, DC; Check amazing numbers!

By
IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League has grown as a business model, check these numbers
IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League has grown as a business model, check these numbers

Mumbai, May 2: IPL 2022 is on in full swing as the 10 teams are engaged in a close battle for the playoff berth. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has become a household name and the league has produced several stars for India and other teams internationally.

Along with the on-field growth, the IPL has also exponentially grew as a brand off the field. The latest proof of that is the investment in Rajasthan Royals by NBA and NFL superstars from the USA.

From being a marquee T20 cricket league, the IPL has transformed its shape into profitable investment option in the 15 years of its existence.

Here we are looking at the current brand value of 8 old IPL teams, how they have grown as brands and the other means through which the BCCI gets the funds flow into the IPL. It is a remarkable read.

1 IPL’s overall value

1 IPL’s overall value

The overall or total value of IPL has grown 4.7 per cent after IPL 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions in place last year. The total value of the IPL after the 2021 edition has been placed around Rs 35950.53 crore. The market experts predicts better growth for the league after the IPL 2022 edition, as it is being staged in India and played in front of sizeable crowd.

2 IPL title sponsorship

2 IPL title sponsorship

The current title sponsor for IPL is Tata Group, one of the foremost business / industrial houses in India. They will sponsor the IPL for two editions in 2022 and 2023 and have shelled out Rs 670 crore, equally divided into Rs 355 crore for two years, for these two editions.

3 IPL Umpire Sponsorship

3 IPL Umpire Sponsorship

PayTM are sponsoring the umpires and match officials int he IPL and they pay Rs 28 crore for the rights.

4 IPL Official Sponsors

4 IPL Official Sponsors

The official IPL sponsors, which are apart from the title sponsor Tata Group, are market players like Dream11, Upstox, UnAcademy, CRED, Rupay, Swiggy etc and they pay a collective Rs 210 crore to the BCCI for sponsoring various after-match awards and for airing ads in between the matches. Additionally, the CEAT tyres pay Rs 30 crore per edition for sponsoring the Strategic Time Out as each match will have four time outs of 2 minutes each.

5 Brand Value of 8 IPL teams

5 Brand Value of 8 IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 2700 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 2500 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 543 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 536 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 442 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 370 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 318 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 249 crore

(Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants Brand Value will be assessed after IPL 2022)

6 Total value of 8 IPL teams

6 Total value of 8 IPL teams

Mumbai Indians: Rs 9900 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 8800 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 8400 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 7900 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs Rs 7800 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 7600 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 7400 crore

Punjab Kings: Rs 7000 crore

(Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants Total Value will be fixed after IPL 2022)



Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 13:15 [IST]
