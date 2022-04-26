IPL 2022: Buttler's knocks raises profile of the tournament: Pietersen

Experts are running out of adjectives and superlatives with the performances of Buttler in the ongoing IPL 2022.

The talismanic Rajasthan Royals opener has already slammed three tons in this season and he might just have left everyone behind in the Orange Cap race.

"We are running out of adjectives and superlatives. The IPL 2022 is made incredible by the innings like these. The spectators love this, we love this, everybody in the studio loved this," Pietersen said in the Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

In Match 39 of IPL 2022, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday (April 26) at the Maharashtra Cricket association Stadium in Pune.

Both sides head into the match on the back of contrasting outcomes. While Rajasthan Royals enter the match on the back of a drama-packed victory over Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the game, after a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I mean some of the shots he played you can't buy them. You can't practice that (because) no one sells it. You either have it or you don't. He's such a fine talent and in such a sublime form," Pietersen added about his compatriot.

Even in the agame against RCB, Pietersen expects Buttler to fire on all cylinders.

One of the main tasks for RCB will be to halt the Buttler juggernaut. The focus will also be on former RCB skipper Virat Kohli after he fell for two consecutive first ball ducks in the competition.

"When he starts to strike like that sometimes you've just got to say you know what, this guy is so good. He took his time and capitalised," Pietersen said.

Lauding Buttler for his consistently good show in IPL 2022, Pietersen said that he is expecting more such performances from the England swashbuckler as the latter is in a sublime form.

"Jos did an unbelievable job against Delhi Capitals (in the previous game). I am sure he'll continue to do so because when you're in this kind of form in the tournament, you'll just bat and bat and bat, especially when the wickets are this good.

"So, I don't expect him to change the way he plays."

Pietersen's views were shared by ex-India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla who hailed Buttler for his imperious form this season.

Chawla claimed that some players score these many runs in an entire season which the English cricketer has achieved halfway through.

"We are only halfway through the tournament and he's already scored 490-odd runs. Generally, people score that many runs in an entire season. He's batting extremely well this season," Chawla said on the same show.

