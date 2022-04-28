IPL 2022: Change of franchise benefitted Warner: Gavaskar

The left-handed Australian opener was bought by the Delhi-based franchise in the IPL 2022 auction.

Warner was earlier plying his trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and since his switch to the Capitals camp, he has been doing exceedingly well for his new franchise.

Praising Warner's consistent batting performance in IPL 2022, Gavaskar said the senior Australia batter is feeding on the positive atmosphere inside the change room which is evident with the kind of form he is in.

"Sometimes when you aren't doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn't always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner. Ever since he's moved to DC, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance," Gavaskar said on the Cricket Live show in Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

And as DC are all set to take on Kolkata Kinght Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in Match 41 of IPL 2022 on Thursday (April 28), Gavaskar expects Hayden to continue hsi good run.

"When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more. It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is," Gavaskar added.

DC will head into the match on the back of a controversy-filled loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

They will be eyeing a win to keep play-off hopes alive as DC are currently seventh in IPL 2022 points table.

Warner had a poor IPL 2021 which resulted in him parting ways with the Hyderabad-based franchise and Gavaskar reckons it is all part and parcel of the game.

"What a fabulous player David Warner has been for the franchises he's played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," added Gavaskar.

Gavaskar's views were shared by former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who complimented Warner for the way he is pacing his innings for DC saying the left-handed batter's fitness is helping him perform well year after year.

"No matter what bowlers, what franchise he plays for. When he does get going, David Warner is a very very special player. He obviously uses the pace (of the ball) very well but you never see a slide in his game, he never sort of decelerates in his game," Hayden said on the same show.

Hayden also said it was good have an attacking partner like Prithvi Shaw at the top to pair with Warner.

"I think his opening partner Prithvi (Shaw) is scoring pretty heavily at the start. Shaw's strike rate through the powerplay is very high, but David (Warner) uses his fitness well and looks to bat deep. He knows how to pace his innings."

