IPL 2022: 'Chetan Sakariya executed his plan to perfection to dismiss Aaron Finch,' says DC bowling coach

In the reverse fixture between the two sides on Thursday (April 28), DC bowlers restricted KKR to 146/9 in their 20 overs before their batsmen wrapped up the chase in 19 overs.

IPL 2022 Special Page

Reflecting on the team's bowling performance, Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach James Hopes said he was pleased with their combined effort. "Really pleased for them (bowlers) because they had a tough outing in the last game here," said Hopes.

IPL 2022: DC vs KKR, Highlights: Kuldeep stars as Delhi Capitals hand Kolkata Knight Riders four-wicket loss

He claimed the five-day break gave the players a chance to reflect on their game and regroup. Hopes added, "We were fortunate to have a five-day gap. We did some regrouping and some thinking. To be honest, we had a couple of pretty good meetings, where our bowlers were upfront about where they want to go about their bowling. We executed most overs in the game. Made the chase a little bit harder than it shouldn't have been, but that's what T20 cricket is," he added.

Hopes also praised the left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made a memorable debut for the franchise and picked up a crucial wicket of Aaron Finch in his very first over of the season.

"It's good to have guys like him. We've got some depth. Chetan didn't miss a beat and executed exactly what he said he was going to execute. It was a big wicket and I think one of the most pleasing things about that is the way he got him (Aaron Finch) out. That was the exact way he planned to get him out, and he executed the plan to the T," the former Aussie bowler signed off.