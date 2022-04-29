Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: 'Chetan Sakariya executed his plan to perfection to dismiss Aaron Finch,' says DC bowling coach

By
Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Delhi Capitals against KKR
Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Delhi Capitals against KKR. Image: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai, April 29: Delhi Capitals registered a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 fixture at the Wankhede Stadium and moved to sixth place in the points table.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides on Thursday (April 28), DC bowlers restricted KKR to 146/9 in their 20 overs before their batsmen wrapped up the chase in 19 overs.

IPL 2022 Special Page

Reflecting on the team's bowling performance, Delhi Capitals' Bowling Coach James Hopes said he was pleased with their combined effort. "Really pleased for them (bowlers) because they had a tough outing in the last game here," said Hopes.

IPL 2022: DC vs KKR, Highlights: Kuldeep stars as Delhi Capitals hand Kolkata Knight Riders four-wicket lossIPL 2022: DC vs KKR, Highlights: Kuldeep stars as Delhi Capitals hand Kolkata Knight Riders four-wicket loss

He claimed the five-day break gave the players a chance to reflect on their game and regroup. Hopes added, "We were fortunate to have a five-day gap. We did some regrouping and some thinking. To be honest, we had a couple of pretty good meetings, where our bowlers were upfront about where they want to go about their bowling. We executed most overs in the game. Made the chase a little bit harder than it shouldn't have been, but that's what T20 cricket is," he added.

James Hopes with Chetan Sakariya
James Hopes with Chetan Sakariya. Image: Delhi Capitals

Hopes also praised the left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who made a memorable debut for the franchise and picked up a crucial wicket of Aaron Finch in his very first over of the season.

"It's good to have guys like him. We've got some depth. Chetan didn't miss a beat and executed exactly what he said he was going to execute. It was a big wicket and I think one of the most pleasing things about that is the way he got him (Aaron Finch) out. That was the exact way he planned to get him out, and he executed the plan to the T," the former Aussie bowler signed off.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians sign Kulkarni
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 42 April 29 2022, 07:30 PM
Punjab
Lucknow
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 18:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments