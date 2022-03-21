IPL 2022 Commentators List With Salaries: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada

Reports are already doing the rounds about former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri are set to join the commentary panel for IPL 15. They'll also be joined by a league of experts.

Here's the full list of commentators for IPL 2022 across various languages:

IPL 2022 Commentators List: English

Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Karthik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Pommie Mbangwa, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Mathew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Hindi

Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina.

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Tamil

Muthuraman R, RK, Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee & K Srikkanth.

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Marathi

Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Kannada

Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni, and Vinay Kumar R

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Bengali

Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Joydeep Mukherjee, Debasish Datta.

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Telugu

MAS Krishna, N Matcha, V V Medapati, MSK Prasad, A Reddy, K N Chakravarthy, S Avulapalli, Kalyan Krishna D, Venugopalarao & T Suman.

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Malayalam

Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez and C M Deepak.

IPL 2022 Commentators List: Dugout

Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann.

Salary of IPL commentators:

As per report, English commentators earn around USD 250,000 to USD 500,000 for the entire IPL season. Those sitting in the Star Sports Select Dugout draw a salary of USD 500,000 to USD 700,000. The salary of the Hindi commentators ranges from USD 80,000 to USD 350,000.