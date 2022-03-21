IPL 2022 Commentators List With Salaries: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada

New Delhi, March 21: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin on March 26 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL is the most lucrative domestic T20 tournament in the world and not just players, the tournament also witnesses some of the best presenters and commentators.
Reports are already doing the rounds about former India cricketers Suresh Raina and Ravi Shastri are set to join the commentary panel for IPL 15. They'll also be joined by a league of experts.
Here's the full list of commentators for IPL 2022 across various languages:
IPL 2022 Commentators List: English
Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Karthik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Pommie Mbangwa, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Mathew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Hindi
Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina.
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Tamil
Muthuraman R, RK, Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee & K Srikkanth.
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Marathi
Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Kannada
Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni, and Vinay Kumar R
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Bengali
Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Joydeep Mukherjee, Debasish Datta.
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Telugu
MAS Krishna, N Matcha, V V Medapati, MSK Prasad, A Reddy, K N Chakravarthy, S Avulapalli, Kalyan Krishna D, Venugopalarao & T Suman.
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Malayalam
Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez and C M Deepak.
IPL 2022 Commentators List: Dugout
Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann.
Salary of IPL commentators:
As per report, English commentators earn around USD 250,000 to USD 500,000 for the entire IPL season. Those sitting in the Star Sports Select Dugout draw a salary of USD 500,000 to USD 700,000. The salary of the Hindi commentators ranges from USD 80,000 to USD 350,000.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.