IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The GT under Hardik Pandya have already been qualified to the IPL 2022 Playoffs. But they will be eager to win, not just to keep the momentum but also to stay on course to finish as No 1 side in the league phase.

It will give the Gujarat two shots at the final when they enter the playoffs. But the CSK have already been out of the playoffs race, and they will want to play for the pride and exit the tournament with their heads held high.

The win also will almost ensure that the CSK under MS Dhoni can avoid the embarrassment of finishing at the bottom of the pile, currently occupied by the Mumbai Indians.

So, here are details like Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction for the CSK vs GT match.

1. Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out of IP MS Dhoni (Captain, wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati.

2 Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Matthew Wade / Lockie Ferguson, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Robin Uthappa, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 MS Dhoni (captain, wk), 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Dwayne Bravo, 9 Simarjeet Singh, 10 Mukesh Choudhary, 11. Maheesh Theekshana.

3 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 David Miller, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Yash Dayal.

Captain: MS Dhoni, Vice-Captain: David Miller, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha.

Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 MS Dhoni, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Simarjeet Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni.

4 Match Prediction

The match has only academic interest as Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the Playoffs while the Chennai Super Kings have been eliminated. The GT will be eager to maintain their winning momentum and will come in full force against the Chennai. So, our pick for the winner in the CSK vs GT match is Gujarat Titans.