IPL 2022: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw slam quickfire fifties; continue good form against KKR

The exceedingly talented right-handed batsman - who starred with the bat in the previous game for his team - notched up a fine fifty off just 27 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders in the next game. The Mumbaikar started from where he left off and attacked KKR bowlers in the powerplay.

Shaw opened the batting for Delhi Capitals along with his new opening partner Warner. Shaw thus notched up his fifth IPL fifty against KKR and 12th in the tournament. The beauty of the 22-year-old's innings was that he attacked every KKR bowler from the word go and forced opposition skipper Shreyas Iyer to switch to Plan B, by introducing spinners within the powerplay.

He played some exquisite shots against KKR's mystery-spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine in the powerplay.

Shaw was eventually dismissed for 51 off 29 deliveries while trying to cut Chakaravarthy but found an inside edge and the ball crashed into the stumps. In his impressive innings, Shaw hit seven boundaries and two sixes to put on a display of his batting prowess.

Meanwhile, Warner went on to bring up his 54th IPL fifty and first of the season. The left-handed Aussie batter scored at a decent pace but till Shaw was present at the other end, Warner played a second fiddle.

Warner notched up his fifty off 35 deliveries, and in style as well, as the southpaw cleared Andre Russell for a maximum over long-on. The southpaw was eventually dismissed for 61 off 45 deliveries by Umesh Yadav while he was trying to up the ante in the death overs. Warner was caught at deep mid-wicket by Ajinkya Rahane while attempting a slog sweep against the pacer.

The opening partnership between Warner and Shaw was very fruitful for Delhi Capitals as they shared 93 runs for the first wicket. Both Warner and Shaw have enjoyed scoring runs against KKR and today it was no different.