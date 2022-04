IPL 2022: DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

With three wins and four defeats, Delhi Capitals are placed at the seventh spot while Kolkata Knight Riders are a rung below them at eighth.

In their previous game, Delhi Capitals lost to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring run chase. Pant his band would be looking to forget that no-ball controversy saga and get to the winning ways.

KKR, on the other hand, faded from the bright start they had in the early stage of the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered its fourth consecutive defeat when Gujarat Titans edged them by 8 runs in a day game.

When these two teams locked horns earlier in the season, the Capitals defeated the Knight Riders by a big 44-run margin.

When it comes to Head to Head stats between the two sides, the Knight Riders have an edge over the Capitals. In 30 outings between the two sides, Delhi have won just 13 games while the Kolkata-based franchise has come out victorious on 16 occasions. 1 game ended in a no result.

Here are the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of the DC vs KKR match.

1. Squads Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav. Playing XIs Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell (C), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tim Southee, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy. Team 2: David Waner (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sunil Narine (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Mavi. Prediction Delhi Capitals might have lost the previous game against Rajasthan Royals but they still look a more balanced side in comparison to Kolkata Knight Riders. The Rishabh Pant-led side looks favourites against KKR.