IPL 2022: DC vs KKR, Highlights: Kuldeep stars as Delhi Capitals hand Kolkata Knight Riders four-wicket loss

With both sides heading into the match on the back of losses, it was the Delhi bowlers who sizzled in the first half of the match, before the batsman chased it down to hand Delhi their fourth win of the ongoing IPL season.

After electing the field first, the DC bowlers - led by former KKR player Kuldeep Yadav - put up a stellar show to restrict KKR to a below par 146/9. Capitals debutant Chetan Sakariya set the ball rolling as he removed opener Aaron Finch. On a day when the Knights struggled to build partnerships, skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a solid 42 off 37 to steady the ship, before Nitish Rana (57) and Rinku Singh (23) put up a seventh wicket partnership of 62 off 35 to give the bowlers something to defend.

IPL POINTS TABLE

For DC Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers, as he bowled three overs, conceding just 14 runs and pocketing four wickets against his former side. Mustafizur Rahman pocketed three in the final over as Knights were restricted to 146.

1

53650

In reply, Delhi's chase got off to a shaky start as they lost Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mitchell Marsh (13) in quick succession to be reduced to 17/2 in 1.3 overs. But a sizzling 26-ball 42 from the in-form David Warner saw Rishabh Pant's side overcome the early wickets and stay on course for a comfortable win.

Umesh Yadav came to Knights' rescue as he denied Warner his half-century to put the brakes on Delhi. In the next over, Sunil Narine removed Lalit Yadav, while Yadav came back to remove Pant to put the Knights back into the games reducing DC to 84/5.

DC vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

But with Rovman Powell and Axar Patel still in the middle, the match was far from over. KKR heaved a sigh of relief - only momentarily - as the two Iyers ran out Patel (24 off 17).

Powell, who is donning the finisher's cap for Delhi this season, took DC over the line with blistering 33 off 16 as Delhi chased it down with an over to spare.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, the Knights struggled to get going as they were reduced to 22/2 in 4.3 overs. Making his debut for the Capitals, Chetan Sakariya handed DC the firs wicket in his very first over, removing Aaron Finch for just 3 off 7. Coming back up the order, Venkatesh Iyer failed with the bat as Axar Patel removed the opener for 6 off 12. The DC bowlers enjoyed a strong powerplay restricting the former champions to just 29 and removing both openers.

The inform Kuldeep Yadav haunted his former side as he removed Knights' debutant Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine on back-to-back deliveries to reduce KKR to 35/4 in 7.3 overs. Struggling to put runs on the board, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship with a 34-ball 38 run partnership. Kuldeep came back to trouble the Knights as he once again took back-to-back wickets, removing Iyer and Andre Russell.

Half-century from Nitish Rana and a cameo from Rinku Singh helped the Knight Riders rebuild their innings. The duo stitched together a seventh wicket partnership of 62 off 35. Rinku fired a quickfire 23 off 16 while Rana top-scored for KKR with a solid 57 off 34. But superb death over bowling by Mustafizur Rahman kept the Knights from breaching the 150 mark. After the penultimate over went for 16 runs, Mustafizur picked up three wickets and conceded just two runs in the final over to restrict KKR to 146/9.

While Delhi bounced back from their disappointing loss in the previous match, to pick up their fourth win of the season, KKR fell to their fifth consecutive loss. The win saw the Capitals climb to sixth on the points table with four wins and four losses so far. Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer-led KKR, with six losses and three wins this season.

Delhi will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 1). Meanwhile KKR, will be up against Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter on Monday (May 2).