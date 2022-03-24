IPL 2022: DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

MI under Rohit Sharma had missed the play-off berth in the IPL 2021, and they would want to make a strong statement in the first match itself.

But that will not be easy as their opponent Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, have been an extremely cohesive and confident unit and would pose strong challenge to all comers in the IPL 2022.

MI will be eyeing their 6th title and the Delhi Capitals will be hoping to land their maiden title after being a part of IPL 2020 final and the knockouts in the IPL 2021.

They will be eager to take that one missing step in the IPL 2022. However, they will have to make to do with the absence of a couple of key players at least in the initial week.

1 Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Tim Seifert, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

2 Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: 1. Rohit Sharma (captain), 2. Anmolpreet Singh, 3. Ishan Kishan (wk), 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Kieron Pollard, 6. Tim David, 7. Tilak Verma, 8. Jasprit Bumrah, 9. Tymal Mills, 10. Daniel Sams/Fabian Allen, 11. M Ashwin.

Delhi Capitals: 1. Prithvi Shaw, 2. Rovman Powell, 3. Mandeep Singh, 4. Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wk), 5. Tim Seifert, 6. Lalit Yadav, 7. Shardul Thakur, 8. Axar Patel, 9. Anrich Nortje, 10. Kuldeep Yadav, 11. Mustafizur Rahman.

3. Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Rovman Powell, 3. Ishan Kishan, 4. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 5. Suryakumar Yadav, 6. Kieron Pollard, 7. Mitchell Marsh, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Axar Patel, 10. Anrich Nortje. 11. Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain/Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.

4 Team News

Delhi Capitals: The Delhi outfit under Rishabh Pant will miss the presence of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as the duo is in Pakistan with the Australian national team. While Warner will travel to India after the on-going third Test, which is scheduled for a Friday (March 25) ending. Marsh will travel to India after April 10 following the conclusion of ODI and T20I series. However, Warner will miss the first IPL 2022 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma will have the full availability of players under him and that comes as a relief for MI who are looking to be in the top four after missing the play-offs in IPL 2021. However, the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav will be keenly monitored.

5 Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians are the obvious favourites but we are backing Delhi Capitals to effect a shock result on Day 2 of the IPL 2022.