IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow overrate

Playing at the Brabourne stadium, Capitals, who looked to be losing their opener to the former champions, saw the lower order rise to the occasion and hand them a comfortable win in the end.

IPL 2022: Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel pull off a heist as Delhi Capitals deny Mumbai Indians a winning start

The Mumbai Indians, who continued their tradition of losing their first match of the season, was also fined for maintaining a slow overrate. An IPL statement revealed that MI skipper Rohit Sharma had been fined Rs. 12 lakhs for the offence.

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," read an IPL statement.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it further added.

IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Earlier after being asked to bat, Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan played a stellar knock to guide the former champions to 177/5 at the Brabourne Stadium. But Kishan's unbeaten 81 and skipper Rohit Sharma's 41 went in vain as Capitals fought back to clinch a four-wicket win.

Chasing 178, Capitals got off to a jittery start as they lost quick wickets. At one point Rishabh Pant's side needed 75 off 42 but were six wickets down. Staring at defeat, Yadav (48) and Patel (38) played unbeaten knocks to deny Mumbai.