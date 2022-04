IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The Delhi Capitals' camp has been hit by COVID-19 as Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and two other support staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The game has been, therefore, shifted to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from MCA Stadium, Pune.

With three wins and three losses, Punjab Kings are placed in the seventh spot with a net run rate of (+0.109). While Delhi Capitals are sitting at eighth position with two wins in 5 games. Delhi's net run rate is +0.219.

When it comes to Head to Head stats between the two sides, Punjab Kings have an edge over Delhi Capitals. In 28 outings between the two sides, Delhi came out victorious in 13 of them. While Punjab defeated Delhi in 15 matches.

Here are the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction of the DC vs PBKS match.

Squads Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan. Playing XIs Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. Dream11 Team Prediction Team 1: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone Team 2: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Odean Smith, Mushfiqur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Yadav Prediction: Both the teams are coming on the back of defeats but their performance hasn't been a tad disappointing. They've done good in patches and will look to perform well. While Punjab have had a good run over Delhi in the tournament but Delhi could just come out victorious over PBKS in this encounter.