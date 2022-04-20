IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS Stats and Record Preview: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw eye big records

A win is essential for both the team as DC are struck at 4 points and PBKS have 6 points and they need a win to be in the mix for the play-off race.

Amid that, a few players will also be eyeing to achieve some personal milestones in the DC vs PBKS match. A quick look at the approaching records.

DC vs PBKS Head to Head Record

The Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have played 28 matches against each other in the IPL. The PBKS have a slight edge with a 15-13 head to head record.

Approaching milestones

4 – David Warner of DC needs 4 more fours to become the second player after Shikhar Dhawan, to reach 100 fours against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Incidentally, Dhawan now plays for the Punjab outfit.

11 – David Warner of DC has 11 50s against Punjab Kings in the IPL. This is the highest by any player against a particular franchise in the IPL.

55 – DC opener David Warner needs 55 runs more to reach 1000 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL. The Aussie will become the second player to score 1000 or more runs against a single franchise, after Rohit Sharma did it against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

4 – David Warner (396) of DC needs 4 more sixes to complete the landmark of 400 sixes in the T20 matches.

1 – David Warner (149) of DC needs one catch to reach 150 catches in T20 cricket.

7 – Kuldeep Yadav of DC has taken 7 wickets in just two matches at the Brabourne Stadium, highest by all players at this venue. The Chinaman bowler has also bowled at an economy rate of 6.62 in these two matches.

19 – DC opener Prithvi Shaw needs 19 more runs to reach 1500 runs in the IPL. He will become the second youngest player to reach the milestone, after Rishabh Pant, if he does it this day.

19 – Prithvi Shaw also needs 19 more runs to reach 1500 runs for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Shaw will become the fifth Indian batter to score 1500 IPL runs for the DC outfit after Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

38 – DC’s Prithvi Shaw (1962 runs) requires 38 more runs to complete 2000 runs in T20 games.

11 – Shikhar Dhawan (5989 runs) of the Punjab Kings is 11 runs away from reaching the milestone of 6000 runs in the league. Only Virat Kohli has achieved this feat in the IPL.

20 – Shikhar Dhawan (8980) of Punjab Kings is 20 runs away from completing 9000 T20 runs across all competitions.

4 – Jonny Bairstow (46) of Punjab needs 4 more sixes to get to 50 sixes in the IPL.

64 – Punjab Kings’ Jonny Bairstow (3936) needs 64 runs more to get to 4000 T20 runs.

2 – Axar Patel (48) of DC requires two more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.

4 – Left-arm spinner of DC Axar Patel (96) needs 4 wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL.

3 – Axar Patel (147) of requires 3 wickets to reach 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

10 – Rishabh Pant (240), captain of DC, needs 10 fours to complete 250 fours in the tournament.

6 – DC’s Rishabh Pant (344) needs 6 fours to reach to 350 fours in T20 cricket.

8 – Mayank Agarwal (392), the PBKS captain, is 8 fours away from reaching 400 fours in T20 cricket.

5 – Mayank Agarwal (145) of PBKS needs 5 sixes to get to 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

5 – Khaleel Ahmed (95), the DC left-arm pacer, needs five scalps to reach 100 wickets in T20 matches.