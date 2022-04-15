IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Head to head, Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel Info, Team News

When their winning streak was halted by defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the previous game and the franchise missed their pacer Harshal Patel against DC, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis will hope the right-arm seamer returns to the playing eleven. Harshal might play a crucial role in bringing their campaign back on track on Saturday.

RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK outplayed them in all three departments and won the game by 23 runs.

Harshal's absence was felt as the captain looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a mammoth 216 on the board.

Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in the RCB wheel and Du Plessis admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

The 31-year-old from Haryana, who had taken 32 wickets in the 2021 edition, has emerged as one of the best T20 bowlers with his variations, which include off-cutters and slower ones, bowled with variable arm speed.

This season too, Harshal has snapped six wickets from four games at an economy of just 5.50 and remains the go-to-man for du Plessis whenever the going gets tough.

Among others, the pace duo of Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep has been taken for runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets but bled 35 in three overs in the last match. The spin duo of Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz too was blown away and skipper Du Plessis will expect a better show from his bowlers on Saturday.

In batting, Du Plessis and young left-hander Anuj Rawat have given the team good starts, while Dinesh Karthik has played the role of the finisher well. Engineer-turned cricketer Shahbaz Ahmed too has impressed with his batting so far. Former skipper Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold with two 40-plus scores but lacked consistency.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC's massive win over KKR.

The number three spot, however, remains a concern with none of the batters tried by the team able to grab the chance. Skipper Rishabh Pant too will expect more runs from his batting.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as their top bowler with 10 wickets so far, while pacer Khaleel Ahmed too has taken seven scalps in three games. South African Anrich Nortje, who looked rusty in his only outing, also remains an option, while Delhi also have plenty of bowling all-rounders such as Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Lalit Yadav to count on. However, Rovman Powell has looked subdued so far and DC would expect more from him.

With four out of five matches ending in a win for the team batting second, the toss could also be a key factor at the Wankhade stadium.

Team Standings:

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are ranked sixth with three wins (6 points) in five games and a net run rate of 0.006. Delhi Capitals are placed seventh with two wins (4 points) and as many defeats in four games.

Head-to-head:

Total Matches: 25

Bangalore Won: 15

Delhi Won: 10

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Match info

Match date: April 16, Saturday

Match starts at 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar