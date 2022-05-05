IPL 2022: DC vs SRH, Highlights: Warner, Powell sizzle as Delhi Capitals clinch 21-run win over Sunrisers

David Warner put up a sizzling display against his former side as Capitals clinched their fifth win of the season and climb to the fifth spot on the points table.

After being invited to bat first, Delhi posted a massive 207/3. Despite losing early wickets, the Capitals recovered quickly as Warner paved the way for a massive total, with an unbeaten 92. Warner and Rovman Powell, who struck his maiden IPL half-century, guided Capitals to a 200+ score.

1

53659

In reply, Sunrisers got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Abhishek Sharma (7) as Khaleel Ahmed reduced SRH to 8/1 in 1.3 overs. SRH struggled to get going as skipper Kane Williamson departed for just five with Anrich Nortje reducing Sunrisers to 24/2 in 4.2 overs.

Sunrisers struggled in their powerplay as they scored 35 runs for the loss of two wickets. Their struggles continued as Marsh struck just after the powerplay to removed Rahul Tripathi (22) to reduce SRH to 37/3

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran rebuild Sunrisers' chase with a fourth-wicket partnership of 60 off 35. Khaleel once again came to DC's rescue as he put the brakes on the chase, removing the set Aiden Markram (42 off 25).

Nicholas Pooran threatened to take the game away with a smashing 34-ball 62. But with the asking rate touching 20, Sunrisers failed to chase it down as they fell to their third consecutive loss of the season.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Delhi Capitals put up a strong total, riding on half-centuries from Warner and Hetmyer.

After being sent into bat, DC lost an early wicket as Mandeep Singh - who came into the side in place of Prithvi Shaw - failed to convert the opportunity as he fell for a duck. Bhuvneshwar handed SRH the first wicket as he removed the opener to reduce DC to 0/1 in 0.5 overs.

SRH got off to a good start as the second wicket fell within the powerplay, with debutant Sean Abbott removing Mitchell Marsh for just 10 off 7 in the penultimate over of the powerplay.

In the powerplay, despite losing two early wicket, Capitals scored 50 runs. Warner and Pant steadied DC's innings with a 29-ball 48 run partnership.

David Warner, who has been enjoying a stellar form this season, brought up his half-century off 34 deliveries. This was his 54th IPL 50. Also this was Warner's 89th 50 in T20s, the most by any batsman. Warner, who the Sunrisers let go off after a poor run, made a statement against his former side with a smashing unbeaten 92 off 58

Rovman Powell, who has been donning the finisher's hat for the Capitals, struck a quickfire half-century as he brought up his 50 off just 30 deliveries. This was Powell's first IPL half-century. The last over yielded 19 runs as Delhi Capitals set up a strong target of 207/3 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The architect of Delhi's innings was Warner and Powell's fourth wicket partnership. The duo stitched together a smashing stand of 122 off 66 to set the Capitals up for a big total.

While Delhi climbed to fifth, Sunrisers slipped to sixth place on a congested middle of the IPL table.