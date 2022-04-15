IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed hopes to make full use of swinging conditions at Wankhede

Delhi Capitals' pacer Khaleel Ahmed expressed his excitement about playing at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time this season, "The ball swings at the Wankhede Stadium and therefore we have been waiting to play there. We are excited and hopefully, we can utilise the conditions, swing the ball well and take wickets."

Speaking about the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, the fast bowler said, "The Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team and it's enjoyable to play against a good team. It's going to be challenging for us as they have good batters. But I am excited about facing the challenge."

The left-arm pacer also spoke about the long break the Delhi Capitals have had before their next match, "Our preparations are going on very well. We've had a long break so it's been good for fast bowlers as we need more rest. We've had some sessions in the swimming pool and training sessions in the gym in the last few days."

After suffering back-to-back defeats, DC returned to winning ways when coach Ricky Ponting's men defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a big margin of 44 runs. Having started their IPL 2022 campaign on a confident note, when they defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians, DC were dealt with back-to-back jolts when newbies Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants defeated them. However, the clinical performance over KKR must have given the lower-ranked Delhi Capitals a lot of confidence.

The Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (April 16).