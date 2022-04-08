IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw shares first experience of batting with David Warner

Shaw and Warner opened a pair for the first time with the former scoring a quick fifty and the latter, who made his first appearance of the season, did not contribute much.

Despite the Australian opener's failure to get a big score in his first game for DC, Shaw said it was great fun to bat with him as he has been a fan of Warner's way of striking the ball.

"Warner has been playing international cricket for more than 10 years and I have been a fan of the way he strikes the ball. I love to watch a batter hit sixes and fours from the non-striker's end," Shaw said in a DC release.

"It was great fun to bat with him against LSG and once we form a good understanding, it'll be even better to bat with him."

IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw slams first half-century from Delhi Capitals camp, notches up 11th IPL fifty

DC suffered their second defeat in a row when they went down by six wickets to new entrants LSG after posting only 149/3 in 20 overs despite a fast start provided by Shaw.

And Shaw, who scored 61 off 34 balls, felt the batting unit did not click, but said the team will focus on the positives and bounce back in the next match.

"We didn't achieve our target as a batting unit against LSG, but the start that we got was a positive thing for us. We will not keep any negative things in our minds and move on from this match," said Shaw.

Shaw, is one of only six players in the squad from the last season, felt that the team will need to make a few small corrections and also added that it will take a little more time to know each other on the field.

"It'll take time for all the players to get to know each other on the field. Today we got to know what the team can do," said Shaw.

"Even though we didn't have enough runs on the board, we fought till the end and everyone was together. We just need to make a few small corrections and we will be fine."

LSG were well on their way to a comfortable win after Quinton de Kock had scored 80, but DC bowlers fought back to take the game into the final over. However, they could not avoid the second defeat of the season.

DC opened their campaign with a win against record champions Mumbai Indians, but have since lost two matches against IPL debutants.

The Delhi Capitals, who have lost to Gujarat Titans as well, will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday (April 10).