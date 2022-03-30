IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik relishing his new role in RCB

In their IPL 2022 opener against Punjab Kings on Sunday (March 27), Karthik's brisk 32 off 14 deliveries helped RCB surpass the 200 mark.

And as RCB gets ready for the KKR tie, Karthik hope continues to continue from where he had left off in the match against Punjab Kings.

"My aim is to hit as many boundaries as I can in the middle order. It is always a challenge, but it's an interesting one for everybody," Karthilk told the Inside RCB show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Despite Karthik's cameo, RCB lost the high-scoring match to Paunjab Kings and he hopes to turn around things this time.

"My role is to achieve whatever we can in the backend of the game and try to do whatever is required for the team, either setting a target or helping win the game. So, that is what I will be focussing on," the wicketkeeper/batter added.

RCB will be looking for a reversal of fortunes when they take on Shreyas Iyer-led KKR on Wednesday.

The two outfits head into the game in Mumbai on the back of contrasting results.

While the Iyer-led KKR humbled defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, despite posting a 200-plus score.

For RCB, skipper Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a quick 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein.

Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.

Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime.

Karthik also played a significant cameo and his role would be crucial once again, if RCB have to set or chase a big total.

If these four go all guns blazing, then it would be a daunting task for the varied KKR attack.

While the KKR bowling unit will have to be particularly cautious of the six-hitting prowess of Du Plessis, which was on display, RCB bowlers would have to quickly forget the hammering they received at the hands of the Punjab batters.

A profligate Mohammed Siraj, who leaked 59 runs, will have to pull up his socks. Another key bowler is death overs specialist and last edition's Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel.

Even the role of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is capable of spinning a web around the batters, could decide the fate of the match.

Match starts at 7.30PM IST. Game on!