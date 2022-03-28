IPL 2022: Dream11 brings an exciting new campaign

The TATA IPL 2022 began at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

The brand's Dream Big proposition launched in 2021, aims to motivate viewers to believe in their dreams, work hard and never give up in the face of adversity. In continuation, this year, Dream Big celebrates the country's passion for cricket by bringing candid, heartfelt and inspiring stories of cricketers to the forefront.

Moreover, the series runs parallel with Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon, a set of fun, quirky and contemporary ads that shine light on India's young, diverse and social media savvy influencers as they recreate highly popular social media trends with iconic cricket heroes, keeping them and fans at the centre of the conversation.

To further permeate the crux of the campaign, Dream11 will leverage its continued co-presenting broadcast sponsorship with Star Sports and Hotstar for TATA IPL. The brand has been an official partner for the league since 2019 and is the official partner of seven out of the 10 IPL teams.

The first set of six TVCs under the Dream Big extension features the country's most decorated cricketers -- Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, who pay tribute to the unsung heroes from their formative years' efforts that tug at the heart and are cornerstones of sports stories.

A series of 25sec films in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with narration by the cricketers themselves recreate their inspirational journeys. Striking an emotional chord, they encourage fans to dream big without fear and be assured that the world will come together to make it true.

This is strongly summed up in its tagline Jab Dream bada ho, toh koi akela nahi hota.

The first video of this series features Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his silent enabler, the groundsman who tirelessly kept the pitch ready for a young Rohit as he spent countless hours perfecting his skill. This has been released on YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and all leading social media platforms, in addition to being broadcasted on Star Sports.

The remaining films will be released through the course of the tournament which runs till May 29.

Running alongside this is the latest version of the hugely successful Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon series with its archetypal light-hearted approach. In these 15sec TVCs, Rohit, Pant, Dhawan, Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya, volunteer to recreate social media trends as they tell influencers Ye Main Kar Leta Hoon, Aap Dream11 Pe Team Banao.

Set against the backdrop of everyday scenarios with references to recently viral online reels, the brand showcases that creating fantasy sports teams on Dream11 is just as exciting as being a part of a viral social trend.