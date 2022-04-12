IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis happy to learn from two great leaders of Indian cricket

The former CSK star player, who is the current captain of RCB team, after having taken over from Virat Kohli, also expressed his excitement to meet his old team-mates ahead of the clash.

CSK locks horns with RCB in Match 22 of IPL 2022 season at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 12).

"It would be really great to play against Chennai. As I said I've got an incredible amount of love and respect from the people for everything that they've done," Du Plessis said on the Inside RCB show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Defending champions CSK would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season when they take on a high-flying RCB in Mumbai on Tuesday.

CSK have not won a single game in IPL 2022 and are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table.

The talismanic MS Dhoni had handed over the CSK captaincy to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, just before start of IPL 2022, but the latter has failed to get going so far.

"So it would be a great day to see everyone again and obviously when we walk on the field hopefully I can put in some performances to get RCB the win on that game," the South African added.

CSK have only posted one 200 plus score so far while scoring sub-par totals in the other three games.

The CSK batters will have to face a potent RCB bowling attack including the likes of spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

Du Plessis also spoke about his journey with CSK, "I'm extremely grateful for Chennai and being around with them for more than 10 years," he said.

Du Plessis also had a special word of mention for CSK's multiple title-winning captain Dhoni.

"They have a special place in my heart and I've learned a lot from MS Dhoni, he's a fantastic captain as well, so I'm sitting in a position where I can learn from two of the great leaders in Indian cricket."

The RCB skipper can take any attack to cleaners and the top-three too are in good form.

Dinesh Karthik is the firing finisher for RCB and while Shahbaz Ahmed has been impressive so far.

The CSK have lost four matches in a row in IPL 2022, a first since 2010, and they are winless in IPL 15.

So the Chennai-based outfit led by Jadeja will be keen to get off the mark.

At the other end, RCB under Du Plessis, has six points. Watch CSK vs RCB LIVE and Exclusive on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar on from 6.30 pm onwards.

Match starts at 7.30pm.