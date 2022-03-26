IPL 2022: FanCode Shop brings access to official merchandise of all teams

The 15th edition of the cash-rich franchise-based global T20 League begins on Saturday (March 26) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with defending champions Chennai Super Kings set to take on last year's losing finalists Kolkata Knight Riders.

FanCode's online sports fan merchandising store 'FanCode Shop' will bring easy access for fans to buy authentic and affordable official merchandise of their favourite teams through the FanCode app and www.shop.fancode.com.

The IPL 2022 is set to become one of the most anticipated events as it marks the comeback of fans to the stadiums after two years.

The fan gear will form an integral part of the experience while witnessing all the action live in the stadium, with new record-breaking moments in the making by star players.

Fans can choose from a wide array of official merchandise right from match jerseys, t-shirts, polo t-shirts, joggers, caps, to accessories like bags, cups, coasters, keychains, wristbands, and much more, to enhance their IPL experience and cheer for their favorite team.

FanCode Shop uses technology to innovate and deliver rapid turnaround times in both the creation and distribution of fan gear, ensuring that fans will have the latest, most topical designs of their favorite sports brands and teams.

Since its inception in 2020, FanCode Shop has onboarded multiple sports and fitness brands offering official sports fan merchandise and equipment including NBA, Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, FC Barcelona, Bengaluru FC, MotoGP, WWE, SG, Nivia, BDM, Elevar, and Seven by MS Dhoni.

Muthoot to remain RCB title sponsor

Meanwhile, Muthoot FinCorp will to continue as title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for the third consecutive year.

As part of the deal, the Muthoot FinCorp logo will be prominently placed on RCB's match and training jerseys and the collaboration will also look to further connect with millions of fans across the country with social media integrations as well as TV commercials featuring RCB players.