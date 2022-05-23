IPL 2022 Final: Qualified Teams, Date, Timing in IST, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Before the final, new entrants Gujarat Titans, who finished first in the IPL 2022 points table, will lock horns with second-placed Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24).

The winner of Qualifier 1 will go directly to the final, while the loser will get a second chance at making the final. Loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator between third-placed Lucknow Super Giants and fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Eliminator also will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25). Later, the action will shift to Ahmedabad for the Qualifier 2 and then the all important IPL 2022 Final, both scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the winner of Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2, a virtual semi-final with the winner heading to the final to face the winner fof Qualifier 1.

The Qualifier 2 will take place on Friday (May 27) and the 74-match long tournament will conclude with a closing ceremony followed by the IPL 2022 Final on Sunday (May 29).

IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule and Results

Date Fixture Venue Time in IST Result May 24 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM May 25 Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM May 27 Qualifier 2: TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM IPL 2022 Final May 29 Final: TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 8 PM

The IPL 2022 Final will start at 8 PM IST due to the Closing Ceremony taking place before the match from 6:30 PM IST. The ceremony will feature music maestro AR Rahman and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

IPL 2022 Final Telecast and Live Streaming Info

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

• English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

• Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

• Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

• Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

• Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar