IPL 2022: Four Uncapped India players who can shine in IPL 15 with big performance

1 Shahrukh Khan

The Punjab Kings had released the Tamil Nadu man ahead of the IPL auction despite the popular belief that he will earn a retention. But that worked well for Shahrukh as the Punjab outfit waged an intense bidding war to buy him back at a whopping Rs 9 crore. In the IPL 2021, he scored 153 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 134 and that numbers do not say much about his striking prowess. Shahrukh has showed it in domestic cricket for TN in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments and that was enough for IPL teams to jostle for him.

2 Yash Dhull

The World Cup winning India under-19 captain went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 90 lakh. Dhull was in good form in the Under-19 World Cup, and followed it up with some excellent efforts in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi, including a hundred on debut. Dhull will add spice to Delhi Capitals’ middle-order and will come as a long-term investment and he will also have a good opportunity to mature much more as a player in the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

3 Rajvardhan Hangargkekar

The Chennai Super Kings needed an India all-rounder who can replace someone like Shardul Thakur whom they had let go of ahead of the IPL auction. Their search ended in Rajvardhan as they bought him for Rs 1.5 crore. The India under-19 star can clock speeds in excess of 140 kmph and can sent a cricket ball far and long. Rajvardhan could be the finisher the CSK will be looking for in the IPL 2022 and with the injured Deepak Chahar set to miss a good part of the IPL 2022, the youngster might get some big openings in the CSK line-up.

4 Kartik Tyagi

The Sunrisers Hyderabad shelled out Rs 4 crore to acquire the services of Rs 4 crore. Tyagi has taken 13 wickets from 14 IPL matches at an economy of 9.41, and that’s a record to write nothing home about. But at 21, Tyagi has good future ahead of him and he can crank up the pace too. Sunrisers needed a pacer who can serve as a back-up for Bhuvneshwar and Tyagi fitted the bill. The young man can move the ball up front at good clip and can fire in those accurate Yorkers at the death overs. Sunders lacked a good option apart from Rashid Khan and Jason Holder in IPL 2021 and both of them are not with them in IPL 2022 and they will be hoping for Tyagi negate their absence.