IPL 2022: From Sarojini Nagar to Church Street, Delhi Capitals enthrall fans with witty content during auction

True to their fan-first approach, the team directly involved fans in the process of announcing new signings. The #DCFanWithASign campaign involved different fans, holding up signs across various iconic locations in the city to welcome new players using humorous and meme-worthy references.

The series created ripples on social media, both with fans and accounts of other franchises. In one such viral post Delhi Capitals poked fun at their smaller initial budget compared to other teams, by standing in front of the city's humble Sarojini Market, known for its bargain deals.

The series also invoked a sense of nostalgia and connect with the team's home city by featuring well-loved locations such as famous eateries like Wenger's and Big Chill Café, as well as Liberty Cinema and Nehru Place.

The team also launched a unique digital campaign #UmmeedonWaliNayiDilli which redirected the high exposure of the team's player announcement posts to inspiring citizens and non-profit organisations that are bringing hope and happiness to the city.

Each time Delhi bought a new player, an announcement was posted on their social channels which featured the player alongside a video message from good Samaritans of Delhi, introducing their cause and encouraging the public to support it. This initiative is a continuation of the team's consistent efforts over the last few years to strengthen its connect with the city and its people, and to highlight inspiring stories.

Many Delhi Capitals fans also got a chance to enjoy the auction together through the live, virtual "DC Watch Party" - a popular fan engagement initiative that aims to recreate the buzz of the stadium in a fan's living room.

Hosted by RJ Rahul Makin from Fever 104 FM, the watch party enabled fans to have real-time discussions, analyses, and celebrations for new buys alongside a panel of cricket experts. The lucky fans also got a chance to interact with the team's retained players Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel, who joined in as a welcome surprise. The virtual party garnered a staggering 8.49 lakh views across the team's digital platforms.

In the build-up to the auction, the team's official fan club DC Toli took to the streets to directly understand the pulse of the city ahead of the crucial weekend. The DC Toli fans covered more than 45 locations in the city to gather vox populi from more than 100 Delhites.

Lastly, a fan meet-up was organised post the auction to discuss the new squad and welcome the new players. The meet-up was hosted by DC Toli and RJs from Fever FM and gave fans a platform to interact and share their passion in person after a long time.

Source: Media Release