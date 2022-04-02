IPL 2022, GT vs DC Toss and Playing 11: Delhi Capitals invite Gujarat Titans to bat

After winning the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Titans.

Capitals bring in one change as Mustafizur Rahman comes in for Kamlesh Nagarkoti to strengthen their death bowling. Meanwhile Titans remain unchanged.

Both Titans and Capitals kicked off their season on similar notes with the middle-orders guiding them to narrow wins. While Rahul Tewatia once again put on a stellar display with the willow to guide Titans home against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, the Capitals clinched a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians with Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel coming to Delhi's rescue.

The two sides will look to build on their winnings start as they face off in Pune. Though Titans will be confident after their win over Super Giants, they will have their task cut out against seasoned campaigners Delhi. This will the first time the two sides will clash in the Indian Premier League.

After winning the toss, Capitals skipper Pant said that they have a different bowling lineup this year and they are happy to bowl first. Moreover they chased well in the previous game and are comfortable with it.

Meanwhile, Titans captain Pandya said that they would have elected to bat first anyway as it is early in the tournament and they want to see how good their are at defending. Furthermore Pandya added that there isn't much dew so they would have opted to bat first.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals 11: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami, Varun Aaron