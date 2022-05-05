IPL 2022, GT vs MI Stats And Records Preview: T20 Numbers at Brabourne Stadium. Rohit, Kishan eye big records

At present, the GT are the table toppers with 16 points from 10 matches and one more win can place them extremely close to the IPL 2022 playoffs with 18 points.

But for that the Titans will require some more runs from the top order especially from skipper Hardik Pandya and the experienced Quinton de Kock and this could be a perfect occasion for them to grab their mojo back.

Mumbai Indians have just 1 win from 9 matches and they are out of the playoffs race for all purpose. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit can now hope to play party poppers to some other teams while going out of the IPL 2022 in a blaze.

But it will be tough against a GT side that has been playing some very good cricket in general in IPL 2022.

So, here we are looking at some general stats like T20 records at Brabourne Stadium, MI’s overall record in IPL and some approaching milestones the players will be eyeing in the GT vs MI match.

1 GT, MI records at Brabourne Stadium Gujarat Titans have played two matches at the Brabourne Stadium and won both of them against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians too have played 2 matches at the Brabourne Stadium. But MI lost both the matches to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. 2 MI IPL Record Highest Total: 235/9 vs SRH Lowest Total: 87 vs PBKS, SRH Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4869 runs Highest Individual Score: 114, Sanath Jayasuriya Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 33 Most 100s: Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each. Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 257 Most 4s: Rohit Sharma: 430 Most wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170 Best figures: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma. 3 Braborune Stadium records Matches played: 15 Matches won by teams batting first: 7 Matches won by teams batting second: 8 Highest team total: 217/5, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022 Lowest team score: 68, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022 Highest successful run chase: 211/4, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022 Average 1st innings score: 188 4 GT vs MI approaching milestones 1 MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs just 1 more 6 to reach 200 sixes milestone for the team. Kieron Pollard holds the record number of 6s for MI with 257 sixes. 2 MI opener Ishan Kishan needs 3 more fours to reach the 150 fours mark in the IPL. 3 GT opener Quinton de Kock needs 9 more sixes to complete 100 sixes mark in the IPL. 4 GT batsman David Miller will be playing in his 100th IPL match if he appears against MI on Friday. 5 MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat is 9 wickets away from completing 100 wickets mark in the IPL.