IPL 2022, GT vs MI Stats And Records Preview: T20 Numbers at Brabourne Stadium. Rohit, Kishan eye big records

Mumbai, May 5: Gujarat Titans (GT) will return to action in IPL 2022, this time against Mumbai Indians on Friday (May 6), and they will be eager to recover from that sluggish outing against the Punjab Kings the other night, which led to their second defeat in IPL 15.

At present, the GT are the table toppers with 16 points from 10 matches and one more win can place them extremely close to the IPL 2022 playoffs with 18 points.

But for that the Titans will require some more runs from the top order especially from skipper Hardik Pandya and the experienced Quinton de Kock and this could be a perfect occasion for them to grab their mojo back.

Mumbai Indians have just 1 win from 9 matches and they are out of the playoffs race for all purpose. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit can now hope to play party poppers to some other teams while going out of the IPL 2022 in a blaze.

But it will be tough against a GT side that has been playing some very good cricket in general in IPL 2022.

So, here we are looking at some general stats like T20 records at Brabourne Stadium, MI’s overall record in IPL and some approaching milestones the players will be eyeing in the GT vs MI match.

1 GT, MI records at Brabourne Stadium

Gujarat Titans have played two matches at the Brabourne Stadium and won both of them against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians too have played 2 matches at the Brabourne Stadium. But MI lost both the matches to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

2 MI IPL Record

Highest Total: 235/9 vs SRH

Lowest Total: 87 vs PBKS, SRH

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4869 runs

Highest Individual Score: 114, Sanath Jayasuriya

Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 33

Most 100s: Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each.

Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 257

Most 4s: Rohit Sharma: 430

Most wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170

Best figures: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph

Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma.

3 Braborune Stadium records

Matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Highest team total: 217/5, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 188

4 GT vs MI approaching milestones

1 MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs just 1 more 6 to reach 200 sixes milestone for the team. Kieron Pollard holds the record number of 6s for MI with 257 sixes.

2 MI opener Ishan Kishan needs 3 more fours to reach the 150 fours mark in the IPL.

3 GT opener Quinton de Kock needs 9 more sixes to complete 100 sixes mark in the IPL.

4 GT batsman David Miller will be playing in his 100th IPL match if he appears against MI on Friday.

5 MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat is 9 wickets away from completing 100 wickets mark in the IPL.

