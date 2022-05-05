IPL 2022, GT vs MI Stats And Records Preview: T20 Numbers at Brabourne Stadium. Rohit, Kishan eye big records

1 GT, MI records at Brabourne Stadium
Gujarat Titans have played two matches at the Brabourne Stadium and won both of them against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.
Mumbai Indians too have played 2 matches at the Brabourne Stadium. But MI lost both the matches to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
2 MI IPL Record
Highest Total: 235/9 vs SRH
Lowest Total: 87 vs PBKS, SRH
Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4869 runs
Highest Individual Score: 114, Sanath Jayasuriya
Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 33
Most 100s: Rohit Sharma, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons, Sachin Tendulkar: 1 each.
Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 257
Most 4s: Rohit Sharma: 430
Most wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170
Best figures: 6/12 Alzarri Joseph
Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma.
3 Braborune Stadium records
Matches played: 15
Matches won by teams batting first: 7
Matches won by teams batting second: 8
Highest team total: 217/5, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022
Lowest team score: 68, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022
Highest successful run chase: 211/4, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022
Average 1st innings score: 188
4 GT vs MI approaching milestones
1 MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs just 1 more 6 to reach 200 sixes milestone for the team. Kieron Pollard holds the record number of 6s for MI with 257 sixes.
2 MI opener Ishan Kishan needs 3 more fours to reach the 150 fours mark in the IPL.
3 GT opener Quinton de Kock needs 9 more sixes to complete 100 sixes mark in the IPL.
4 GT batsman David Miller will be playing in his 100th IPL match if he appears against MI on Friday.
5 MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat is 9 wickets away from completing 100 wickets mark in the IPL.