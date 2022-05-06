IPL 2022: GT vs MI Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Hardik invites Rohit to bat

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma to bat first in the match. This is the first time Hardik is playing a game against his previous franchise, where he earned the name and fame.

After winning the toss, Gujarat captain Hardik said, "We are gonna bowl first. With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get the most out of it. More than the formula, it's important to get the best things for our team and see how the next games come. We have been quite consistent, one game was bound to happen. It was supposed to come. Batters didn't do their best, even the bowlers could have been better."

IPL 2022 Special Page

Mumbai skipper Rohit claimed his team has made just one change to the playing eleven. "We've made only one change. M Ashwin in place of Hrithik, (is) just a tactical change. It's been a tough road for us, we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. Not to take too much pressure, we just want to enjoy ourselves which we haven't done in the first half of the season. The last game was good, hopefully, we can create that momentum. We are all professionals, we know we have to come out with the same mindset, same intensity and prove ourselves we get an opportunity. There have been ups and downs but we're not too worried about that. We want to play consistent cricket and that's something we'll be focussing on today," Rohit said after losing the toss.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Pitch Report:

"This is a beautiful wicket, as good as what it was last night. Prakash Adhav (curator) has been on record to say that he treats this wicket like it's his baby. I don't talk about the dimensions anymore as these guys aren't scared. There were 23 sixes hit on this ground last night, quite a few of them registering over 100m. We are going to see a great surface, we are going to see a vacuum of an outfield and what we want to see is more sixes," claims former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.