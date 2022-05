IPL 2022: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Hardik Pandya-led GT have already guaranteed themselves a top four finish in their debut season, having secured their eight wins in 9 matches, while Mayank Agarwal's PBKS, who started the season on a strong note, have kind of lost path after 5 defeats in 9 matches.

In the reverse fixture, Rahul Tewatia struck two maximums off the last two balls of the match to take Gujarat Titans home in the run chase of 190.

GT has wins over PBKS (reverse fixture), RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Their only defeat of the season came against SRH (reverse fixture).

PBKS, meanwhile, has wins over RCB, CSK (twice) and Mumbai Indians. They suffered defeats against LSG, GT (reverse fixture), KKR, SRH and DC.

While GT aim to extend the gap at the top, PBKS will be eager to get back among wins as they look to join the IPL new entrants in the play-off stages with just a few games left in the league stage.

Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for GT vs PBKS 2022:

GT and PBKS Squads Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. GT and PBKS Possible Playing 11s GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal. PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livinstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Team 2: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar (vice captain), Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Team 3: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (vice captain), Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson. GT vs PBKS Match Prediction Gujarat Titans start favourites against a Punjab Kings side, who are running low on confidence and also have suffered a defeat to the IPL new entrants earlier in the season. Even the venue record favours GT who have won 2 of 3 as opposed to PBKS' 1 of 3.