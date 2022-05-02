IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

Hardik Pandya's new entrants have already qualified for the play-offs with 16 points from 9 matches, while Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS occupy the seventh spot with 8 points from 9 matches.

GT in their IPL debut have suffered just one defeat and that came against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they avenged that loss in the reverse fixture and have also beaten PBKS in the first meeting earlier this season.

IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS Stats and Record Preview: Players closing in on milestones; DY Patil Stadium numbers

GT secured another successful run chase when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to guarantee themselves a top four finish in their most recent outing, while PBKS enter Tuesday's match on the back of a 20-run defeat to newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

Titans have so far got the better of PBKS (reverse fixture), Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajastham Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, LSG, SRH and RCB in their 9 matches.

PBKS, on the other hand, has lost 5 including the reverse fixture against GT and have all to play for if they still aspire to reach the play-off stages. They have also lost to KKR, DC, LSG and SRH, while their victories came against RCB, CSK (twice) and Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2022: GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The last time the two sides met, Rahul Tewatia hit two sixes in the last two balls of the final over bowled by Odean Smith to pull off a stunning run chase for Gujarat Titans, who sealed a 6-wicket win on April 8.

Before the two sides clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, here is a look at the squad, telecast and live streaming information for GT vs PBKS:

GT and PBKS Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

GT vs PBKS match details

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Time: 7:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar