IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Rabada takes four-wicket haul as Punjab restricts table-toppers Gujarat to 143/8

After a 4 for 38 effort against Lucknow Super Giants on April 29, Rabada continued his form on Tuesday (May 2) as he ended with figures of 4 for 33 against GT, for whom young Sai Sudarshan (65 not out off 50 balls) scored his first fifty in IPL.

Opting to bat first, Hardik Pandya's GT got off to a wobbly start losing the openers and the skipper with just 44 runs on the board in 6.2 overs.

Shubman Gill (9) and Wriddhiman Saha (21) got out cheaply. Gill, who had struck two boundaries, was dismissed courtesy a direct hit from Rishi Dhawan from cover, in the third over.

In the next over Saha, who started aggressively, gave a sitter to rival captain Mayank Agawral at mid-off, giving Rabada his first wicket. Saha, who had hit three boundaries and a six, was undone by the extra bounce, as he tried to play a lofted shot, but mistimed it and paid the price.

Gujarat further slipped to 44/3 as pacer Rishi Dhawan (1/26) removed Hardik (1) early. Hardik tried to drive an outside the off length ball, but ended it nicking to wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma leaving his team was in all sorts of trouble.

In-form duo David Miller too didn't trouble the scorers, falling for 11 with the score at 67 for 4 in 11.2 overs. Sudarshan, however, found a partner in Rahul Tewatia as the pair shared 45-run stand off 30 balls.

Later, it was the Rabada show as the pacer picked up three more wickets to reduce GT to a below par score. It was the South African's sixth four-wicket haul in IPL. Tewatia (11), Lockie Ferguson (5) and Rashid Khan (0) were his next three victims.

Sudarshan's unbeaten knock of 65 included 1 six and 5 fours. GT on the whole scored just 2 sixes and 10 fours in the sluggish innings after opting to bat first.

Apart from Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone and Rishi Dhawan claimed a wicket each for PBKS, who are desperate for a win to remain alive in the play-off race. A win for GT, however, will assure them a playoff spot, putting PBKS out of contention.